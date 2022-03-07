International Women’s Day 2022: What’s on in NSW?

In celebration of International Women’s Day, here’s a look at what’s happening across New South Wales this week.

In case you needed a reminder, tomorrow is International Women’s Day! A yearly celebration that honours the social, political, economic, and cultural achievements of women worldwide. This year, there’s no shortage of commemorative events happening across Sydney and beyond.

All throughout the week, a plethora of female-led gigs, exhibitions, talks and other events will be held in honour of this year’s vital theme, #BreakTheBias – which is all about advocating for, and working towards, a more inclusive and diverse world, free from discrimination and stereotypes. To help you celebrate, we’ve rounded up a list of 11 local events to check out.

#BREAKtheBIAS: Female identifying poets perform on International Women’s Day

(Knox Street Bar/Online, March 8, 7–10pm)

In partnership with Poetry Sydney, Knox Street Bar in Chippendale is running a poetry event on the eve of IWD. Hosted by renowned writer and performer, Liesel Badorrek, the night will feature an incredible line-up of women poets. In an effort to #BreakTheBias, this diverse group will “represent a broad cross-section of contemporary Australian women poets with the intention to create a dialogue.” Attendees can enjoy this event in person or via live stream. For more info and tickets, click here.

Vivid Palate: An International Women’s Day Gig (La La La’s, Wollongong, March 8, 7–11.30pm)

Enjoy great music and support an awesome cause this IWD at iconic Wollongong bar, La La La’s. With a stellar line-up of talented Aussie women, including Medowhip, Sweetie and Megafauna, there’s a lot to look forward to. Tickets cost $10 (plus booking fee), and all proceeds go to SAHSSI; a support service for crisis accommodation and homelessness. Get tickets here.

All About Women (Sydney Opera House, March 12-13)

This weekend, All About Women (AAW) is running a mega two-day festival at Sydney Opera House. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the jam-packed program carries everything from live performances, to workshops, to panel discussions. A stellar line-up of speakers including Roxane Gay, Nakkiah Lui and Tishani Doshi will tackle a range of topics including queerness, body positivity, burlesque, and personal experiences of misogyny, trauma and racism. AAW invites us to join them in celebrating women, non-binary people and allies through art, performance, conversations and friendship. View the full program on their website, and grab your tickets here.

March for Women’s Rights – Sydney International Women’s Day (Belmore Park, March 12, 11:30am)

Sydney’s biggest IWD event will be kicking off at Belmore Park in Haymarket this weekend, as women band together and march for their rights to safety, respect and equality. Speeches will be given from a number of remarkable women about how we can “win the fight in 2022.” Following the march, enjoy a mini-festival with music, stalls and rides, and spend your Saturday afternoon surrounded by inspiring women. Registrations for this free event are essential. Sign up here.

Art Month Sydney x International Women’s Day (May Street Artist Studios, March 4–12, 12–6pm)

Coinciding with IWD festivities, Art Month Sydney and Baker Miller Pink gallery have teamed up to showcase Sydney artist Anne-Maree Armstrong’s first major exhibition, at May Street Artist Studios in St Peters. Labelled STILL life still LIFE, it features a collection of daring and conceptual sculptures and paintings, investigating how domestic spaces have evolved during the COVID pandemic. For more info and ticketing, click here.

International Women’s Day Lunch (Bloodwood Restaurant & Bar, March 13, 1–4pm)

Celebrate female pioneers at one of Sydney’s favourite inner-west eateries this Sunday over some killer cocktails and food. In a show of support for the small collective of women making moves in the Australian craft distilling industry, Newtown’s Bloodwood Restaurant & Bar has whipped up a “cocktail degustation” menu that’s “bold, packed with flavour and inspired by the spirits and cocktails that we will be tasting on the day.” For more info and booking details, click here.

Harry’s Comedy – International Women’s Day (Hotel Harry , March 7, 7–9:30pm)

Tonight, celebrate IWD at the iconic Hotel Harry in Surry Hills. Enjoy a stellar line-up of all-female Aussie comedians, and go in the draw to win some raffle prizes. Grab your tickets here.

International Women’s Day with Chai Walli (Little B.I.G. House, March 8, 5:30–7:30pm)

Female-owned and operated business, Chai Walli, is hosting an inclusive, intimate evening geared towards empowering and acknowledging the diversity of local, women-led small businesses. Taking place at Little B.I.G. House in Summer Hill, the event will kickstart with yoga, hot chai and nibbles, followed by an interactive workshop led by public speaker and entrepreneur, Uppma Virdi. In line with this year’s #BreakTheBias theme, the workshop will discuss different bias’s that presently exist, and explore positive strategies to counteract them. For more info and tickets, visit the event page.

Fluidform – IWD Workout with Kristen King (Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, 8 March, 7–8am)

If you’re up for the challenge, grab a workout buddy and kickstart your IWD with a supercharged exercise session that supports a wonderful cause. Taking place at Mrs Macquarie’s Chair in The Royal Botanic Garden, Kristen King from Fluidform Pilates will guide you through a one-hour, feel-good workout. Tickets are $55, and $10 from each ticket sold will be donated to Pretty Foundation; an organisation focused on empowering girls by fostering body image positivity and self-confidence. For more info and ticketing, click here.

The Remarkable Woman presents International Women’s Day 2022 (Ivy Ballroom/Online, March 9, 7:15-9:45am)

Join industry trailblazers Dr Jana Pittman, Tracey Spicer AM and Aminata Conteh-Biger for breakfast at Sydney’s Ivy Ballroom this Wednesday. Hear their stories of success, challenges, and endeavours to #BreakTheBias. Engage in the Q&A session and ask these remarkable women any questions you may have. Enjoy “exceptional stories, conversations, food, company, music, networking and added goodies in the signature Remarkable Woman way.” In-person tickets are now sold out, but online tickets for the live stream are still available at $45. For more info on the speakers, as well as ticketing, click here.

International Women’s Day Gather (Chifley Square, March 8, 6:30–9pm)

Hosted by the organisation Tomorrow Woman, IWD Gather is bringing the “village vibes” back to the Sydney community. Open to women of all ages and backgrounds, it will be a night of engaging, powerful and judgement-free conversations surrounding topics like expectations of modern-day womanhood, challenging the status quo and breaking biases. With a workshop kicking off at 7pm, there will be opportunities to learn new skills, open up about experiences, and connect with other women. For more info, and to register for this free event, head over to Eventbrite.