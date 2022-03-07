Tickets for Wolf Alice Australian tour now on sale

It’s a cliche to say a band are making waves, but with Wolf Alice, it’s genuinely the case. Tidal waves of throttled expression.

Wolf Alice are hardly the new kids on the block. Their unbridled artistic expression and cut-throat riffs have been filling rooms and moving hearts since their 2015 debut, My Love Is Cool.

The pop-punk act scooped up a Mercury Prize for their dreamy 2017 follow-up, Visions Of A Life, and, continuing their stratospheric projectory, won ‘Best Group’ at the BRIT awards this year for their 2021 LP, Blue Weekend. So, wanna catch these modern-day rockstars live? You’re in luck.

The genre-melding, spellbinding London 4-piece recently announced their 2022 Australian tour. They’ll be stopping by Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane for headline shows, as well as playing the iconic festival, Groovin The Moo in April. I’m predicting they’ll perform fan favourites like Don’t Delete The Kisses, but namely, be taking a euphoric dive into last year’s Blue Weekend.

Blue Weekend was perhaps Wolf Alice’s most immersive body of work yet, utilising velvet harmonies, spaced-out synths, pop melodies, and lovelorn lyricism to captivate. Of course, you can listen to the album in its polished studio sheen, but the band have also given us a tease into the record’s live sound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Alice (@wolfaliceband)

This year, the band released a deluxe reissue of Blue Weekend, featuring incredible live performances of tracks Smile, How Can I Make You OK?, Safe From Heartbreak, Bobby, and The Last Man On Earth. Well, what are you waiting for? Snag up a ticket below, they’re going quick.

Tickets

April 23 – Groovin The Moo, Maitland, NSW – Tickets

April 24 – Groovin The Moo, Canberra, ACT – Tickets

April 26 – Big Top, Sydney – Tickets

April 28 – The Forum, Melbourne – Tickets

May 1 – The Tivoli, Brisbane – Tickets