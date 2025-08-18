Deep Sea Arcade talk their Road Trip Anthem ‘Alone in America’

The band’s haunting new single bridges grief, wanderlust, and vintage harmonies.

Deep Sea Arcade makes a poignant return with their haunting new single, ‘Alone in America’—a dreamlike reflection on distance, freedom, and the bittersweet memories of their final tour with late bandmate Nick Weaver.

The track, co-produced with Jay Watson (Tame Impala, Pond), blends lush psychedelic textures with the melancholic warmth of ‘70s greats like America and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Frontman Nic McKenzie describes it as a “travelling song,” one that mirrors the stillness and emotional displacement of life on the road.

Accompanied by striking analog photography from their South American journey, the single offers a glimpse into their upcoming third album, Colourised (2026).

With live shows on the horizon, including a standout Sydney gig at Metro Theatre on the 20th of August, Deep Sea Arcade continues to evolve, balancing introspective depth with the high-energy psych-rock they’re known for.

The psych-laden music video for ‘Alone in America’ has premiered today, you can get a taste of the hype below!

Happy: What have you been up to today?

Deep Sea Arcade: Working on music and editing the video for Alone In America. I’ve got this little yellow-and-black model Chrysler Challenger that I’ve animated for the clip — it’s been a fun but painfully slow process.

Happy: Walk us through what ‘Alone in America’ means, what were you trying to convey with this track?

Deep Sea Arcade: The song came from reflecting on our South American tour — the last one we did with Nick Weaver, who passed away in 2021.

It was a really fun trip, and I took a bunch of photos on my old analog SLR. Looking back at those images sparked the song.

I’ve always loved Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and the band America — who, like The Beatles, were produced by George Martin. I wanted to pay homage to the vocal stylings of that era.

Happy: What do you hope listeners take from ‘Alone in America’?

Deep Sea Arcade: I hope it becomes a soundtrack for road trips — to places that mean something to them or fill them with excitement.

It’s a travelling song for me, one that triggers reflection. Hopefully, it does the same for others.

Happy: The track is described as a homage to the band ‘America.’ Can you elaborate on how their sound influenced this song’s production?

Deep Sea Arcade: America’s music has this spacious, bittersweet quality I really admire — warmth balanced with melancholy.

That spirit shaped the production: airy, driven guitar tones, layered harmonies, and a sense of open-road expansiveness.

Happy: The artwork features a roadside pool from your South American tour. Why did this image feel like the right visual companion for the song?

Deep Sea Arcade: It was taken at a small motel pool somewhere in South America. It captures the feeling of the song — beauty and stillness, but also emptiness.

You can sense the life that’s passed through the place.

Happy: Collaborating with Jay Watson (Tame Impala, Pond) must’ve been exciting. How did his input shape the track’s psychedelic textures?

Deep Sea Arcade: Jay brought a really intuitive touch. The demo was just my guitar, synth, and vocals. He added drums and bass that transformed it — tasteful Portishead-style rolls in places, and in others, grooves that remind me of Outkast’s Stankonia era.

When I heard his take, I couldn’t stop listening. It’s a great feeling to be both the songwriter and a fan of the interpretation.

Happy: Your live shows are praised for their energy. How do you translate studio recordings into such dynamic performances?

Deep Sea Arcade: I’m lucky to play with such talented musicians. Deep Sea Arcade is currently made up of players from the Naarm/Melbourne psych scene — members of The Terrifying Lows and Corduroy Spaceship.

They bring their own style and energy, which works beautifully. Recordings capture the most perfected take of a song, but live performance is about feeling it in the moment and feeding off the crowd.

Happy: You’ve got a big show coming up at The Metro Theatre on August 20, with support from Scatterlight and Memory Motel — two bands you’ve said you’re a big fan of on social media. Can you tell us what makes this lineup special for you?

Deep Sea Arcade: This one’s special — our friends Holy Pav, who curates incredible events in Wollongong, invited us to play.

I’ve been a fan of Scatterlight and Memory Motel for ages. It’s going to be a night of psyched-out, harmony-laden, fuzzed-out bliss.

Happy: What can listeners expect from a live performance of your new tracks?

Deep Sea Arcade: The new songs carry some emotional weight, so you’ll get moments of intimacy alongside the high-energy psych-rock we’re known for.

Expect dynamic shifts — dreamy, hypnotic passages that suddenly erupt into heavier grooves. Pyrotechnics.

Happy: You’ve cited influences from The Beatles to Tame Impala. Which artists are currently inspiring the band’s direction?

Deep Sea Arcade: We’ve been spinning that Gum x Ambrose Kenny Smith ‘Ill Times’ album in the car, along with early Pond. There’s also been a bit of Can, Serge Gainsbourg, and SZA in the mix.

It’s all feeding into a blend of rhythm, atmosphere, and lyrical storytelling that’s shaping the new record.