Deep Sea Arcade’s ‘Alone in America’ is a Dreamlike Ode to Longing and Loss

The band’s dreamy new single is their most poignant yet.

Sydney’s psych-rock dreamers Deep Sea Arcade have returned with their hauntingly beautiful new single, ‘Alone in America’, the second preview of their upcoming album Colourised (2026).

Following the success of ‘No Direction’, which amassed over 300,000 streams in its first month, the band continues to refine their shimmering, nostalgia-laden sound.

Co-produced with Jay Watson (Tame Impala, Pond), ‘Alone in America’ is a lush, cinematic reflection on displacement and the fragility of freedom, written on reflection of the band’s South American tour before the tragic loss of member Nick Weaver.

Frontman Nic McKenzie describes it as a moment of stillness, “everything felt so far away, but also so alive.”

His velvety vocals glide over dreamy guitars and celestial harmonies, evoking the melancholic warmth of America (the band) and the modern psychedelia of Tame Impala.

The track’s artwork, a lonely roadside pool captured by McKenzie himself, mirrors the song’s introspective beauty.

Deep Sea Arcade’s ability to blend vintage influences with contemporary psych-rock has earned them comparisons to Pond and MGMT, yet they retain a distinct, wistful charm. ‘Alone in America’ proudly shows their growth, both emotionally and sonically, as they gear up for Colourised.

Catch Them Live!

The band is hitting the road this August, with shows in Sydney (Metro Theatre, Aug 20), Melbourne (The Punters Club, Aug 23), and Wollongong (Dicey Riley’s, Aug 30).

Supported by acts like Memory Motel and giraffeHead, these gigs promise to be hypnotic, harmony-filled experiences.

Don’t miss out!