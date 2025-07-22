Transistoriser by Dirty Sock FX

What happens when you take a couple of gnarly old-school fuzz circuits and inject them with a bit of modern brains and Aussie attitude? You get the Transistoriser, a hand-built silicon fuzz pedal from Dirty Sock FX that’s equal parts chaos and clarity — and all fun.

Crafted by Ewan, the one-man force behind Dirty Sock, this pedal pulls DNA from vintage beasts like the Shin-Ei FY-2 and Mosrite Fuzzrite but doesn’t just stop at nostalgia. It goes deeper, offering sculptable controls that make it one of the most versatile fuzzes we’ve had the pleasure of stomping on.

🎛 Let’s talk controls

The Fuzz and Volume knobs do exactly what you want. From sputtering lo-fi dirt to raging walls of fuzzed-out doom, it’s all here. But the magic really happens when you bring the Texture knob into play — an added transistor stage that boosts harmonics and gives your tone a more reactive, touch-sensitive edge. Dial it back for tight, gritty rhythm tones, or crank it up for wild, howling leads with rich overtones that still retain clarity.

⚖️ Thin vs Thick

A clever toggle lets you flip between Thin and Thick modes. Thin tightens up the lows, perfect for slicing through a mix with garage rock snarl or trebly punk energy. Thick opens the floodgates for big bass tones and syrupy saturation — whether you’re playing a baritone guitar or want your riffs to shake the floorboards.

🎸 Sounds like trouble — in the best way

The Transistoriser doesn’t hold back. It spits, screams, and shimmers. It’s noisy, unpredictable, and a little bit rude — exactly how fuzz should be. Whether you’re chasing the spirit of 60s psychedelia, gritty 90s stoner sludge, or just something to make your amp sweat, this pedal’s got the goods.

🇦🇺 Made with love (and filth) in Australia

Ewan’s hand-built approach means each unit gets personal attention — from the circuit design to the finishing touches. And let’s be honest, it looks as gnarly as it sounds. The artwork alone makes it worthy of a spot on your board.

🎥 Watch Jonny tear it up

In our demo, Jonny runs the Transistoriser through its paces — from sharp, vintage-style grit to full-stack mayhem. Whether he’s working the Texture knob for subtle harmonic lift or throwing it all the way up for a molten solo tone, the range on offer is seriously impressive.

💥 Loud, proud, and wildly playable — the Transistoriser is fuzz done right.

It doesn’t just recreate the classics — it reimagines them with attitude.

👉 [Check out the full demo and product page here]

🧦 Dirty Sock FX. Fuzz with flavour.