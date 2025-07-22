Jamie xx returns with ethereal slow-burner ‘Dream Nights’

Jamie xx has delivered a sonic feast with his latest single titled Dream Nights

Laced with magic, this ethereal new track was born on the road while touring In Waves – the long-awaited follow-up to his 2015 solo debut, In Colour.

Early sounds of Jamie xx still ring true throughout the single; encapsulating that same breathless awe that initially had us hooked back in 2015, with his subtle bend of dance, indie and R&B.

He continues to maintain his broad and introspective range, found in his latest album In Waves. With slow-burning dynamics and yearning vocals at the core, ‘Dream Night’ feels like an extension of tangible feelings explored on the album.

In Waves featured collaborations with Melbourne’s electronic music group The Avalanches, with influences extending from the blistering talent amongst Honey Dijon, John Glacier, Panda Bear, Robyn, Oona Doherty and his The xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Romy – reuniting on record for the first time since 2017’s I See You.

Recently, Jaimie has spoken on the creative origins of the new single.

“Dream Night” is a tune I made while touring in Waves this year. I am so lucky to have many wild and beautiful nights playing around the world to wonderful people, and this song came about quite naturally, out of all the amazing nights of music and dancing that I get to experience on and off stage. I’m so grateful for it all, and I wanted to share that and hopefully create some more dreamy moments with this song. Thank you!

Since its debut this summer, Jamie xx has used the track extensively in his live performances. With audiences treated to a taste at his very own LIDO festival in London (where he also played B2Bs with Nia Archives and Skrillex), Primavera, and several secret appearances at Glastonbury.

Listen to ‘Dream Night’ below.

Words by Veniana Vachego.