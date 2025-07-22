The Beach Hotel – Byron Bay

Beer, Bands and Bare Feet

Affectionately known as ‘The Beachy’, this pub stands as Byron’s boozy beating heart.

Perched between the surf and the street, The Beach Hotel is a name well known to those in the area.

Equal parts beer garden, gig venue and barefoot bar zone, it’s where locals and tourists collide, predominantly fuelled by Stone & Wood, a local winner.

By day it’s a laidback watering hole where you can sink schooners with sand still on your feet. By night, the place transforms to host an array of live bands and DJs to suit whatever your scene is.

Everyone in Byron has been to The Beachy – psychedelic surf rockers, indie upstarts and the odd Hollywood expat in a wide-brimmed hat pretending they’re off grid are among some of the usual suspects.

It’s a community driven hotspot, serving overpriced fish tacos and the best people-watching in the Northern Rivers.

Whether you’re there to blow the froth of a coupla cold ones after a surf or to take a date to a live set you didn’t know was happening, The Beach Hotel rarely disappoints.

Come for the view and stay for the music – just don’t wear shoes – you’ll stand out.

The Beach Rd Hotel

Bay St, Byron Bay NSW 2481

The Beach Rd Hotel