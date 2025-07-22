Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed live-action series – here’s everything you need to know

Video game adaptations have officially leveled up.

After hits like The Legend of Zelda and Elden Ring, it’s now Ubisoft’s iconic Assassin’s Creed that’s making the leap to live action – this time, courtesy of Netflix.

Since its 2007 debut, Assassin’s Creed has become a gaming giant, boasting over 30 titles and more than 230 million copies sold worldwide.

Now, the sprawling universe of assassins, time travel, and shadowy power struggles is heading to your screens in a brand-new series crafted by Emmy-nominated creators Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming).

What’s the story?

While the games jump between different eras and characters, the core conflict remains the same: two secret factions battling over humanity’s future – the freedom-fighting Assassins versus the control-obsessed Templars.

Netflix’s version promises to deliver that high-octane thriller energy across pivotal moments in history, exploring timeless themes like identity, power, and human connection.

In the words of the creators: this isn’t just about parkour and action – it’s about what we lose when the threads connecting us across time and culture start to unravel.

When can we watch it?

Netflix has kept quiet on an official release date, but this series has been in the works since their 2020 deal with Ubisoft.

It’s the first live-action project from that multi-series partnership, which also includes animated and anime adaptations.

With years of collaboration behind it, the show’s shaping up to be an epic adventure worthy of the Assassin’s Creed legacy.

Who’s in it?

Casting news is still under wraps, so keep your eyes peeled for announcements. No assassins have been revealed just yet.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — the series was only recently greenlit. But when it drops, you can bet it’ll be all over your feeds.

For fans of video games and high-stakes drama, Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed looks set to be a thrilling ride through history, identity, and rebellion – all stitched together with a killer soundtrack, no doubt.