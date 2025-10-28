Angela Ken & MAKI: The Filipino pop stars redefining OPM

Angela Ken and MAKI are leading the charge for a new OPM generation

Fresh from their SXSW Sydney sets, Angela Ken and MAKI are proving why they’re two of the brightest voices in Filipino music right now.

We caught up with them for a chat about their journey, evolving sound, and their take on the OPM scene.

From viral hits to debut albums, both artists have carved out their own lanes, all while staying fiercely true to their roots.

Together, they’re part of a new wave of Filipino musicians redefining modern pop: heartfelt, proudly local, and fully ready to take on the world stage.

HAPPY: Hey Angela, what are you up to today?

ANGELA: I’m honestly feeling so excited right now with SXSW Sydney, and all the preparations I’m making for my music. The year is still young, and I can’t wait to surprise many of you with what’s coming next!

HAPPY: Your first hit Ako Naman Muna went viral online – did you ever imagine posting an unfinished song would kickstart your career like that?

ANGELA: I never would have imagined that something would happen with my music because of that song. It still feels unbelievable whenever people ask me how I feel about Ako Naman Muna and her journey.

t’s honestly still so wild for me, and it probably always will be because that’s really the main reason and the song that brought me here today.

HAPPY: Your latest single explores those quiet moments before a relationship ends. Was it inspired by a real-life story, or something more universal?

ANGELA: Yes, Pwede Bang Mamaya? is my latest release, and at its core, it’s about the feeling of longing for someone you’re still with, but whose love is slowly fading.

It captures that emotional space between holding on and knowing you’re starting to lose them. The inspiration actually came from a close friend’s real-life love story, and I also drew from different love-themed films that share a similar emotional tone.

But what I love about the song is that it’s open to interpretation. For some, it might be about a relationship — but for others, it could reflect a personal moment they wish they could pause, just to make it last a little longer.

It’s really about that universal desire to hold on to something meaningful, even if only for a bit more time.

HAPPY: You have taken your music to SXSW Sydney for the first time – tell us a little bit about it. How was your first performance?

ANGELA: It’s a huge milestone for me. Every time I get to perform abroad, I see it as a chance to represent the Philippines and show how beautiful OPM is.

SXSW Sydney was on my wishlist, so being here means a lot. My first performance was at Tumbalong, the main stage, and it gave me chills.

The crowd was amazing — singing, vibing, and cheering, even if most of my songs are in Tagalog. That support really meant so much.

HAPPY: You’ve worked with MAKI before — what’s your favourite part about collaborating with other artists?

ANGELA: Me and MAKI were friends even outside the music scene. He’s been one of my constant people and working with him doesn’t feel like working at all.

I really value the relationship I have with the people I work with, and I’m blessed to have people like MAKI to share my music with and that’s my favorite part.

HAPPY: Since your debut, your sound has evolved. How would you describe the Angela Ken of 2025 compared to 2021?

ANGELA: The Angela Ken of 2025 is both very different and still very much the same as the Angela Ken of 2021.

One of the biggest changes is how much more hands-on I’ve become with my music. I’ve grown into someone who’s involved 24/7 — from the creative process to the technical side — and I’ve worked hard to improve in every area.

But what hasn’t changed is the heart I put into my craft. I still pour my soul into every song. If anything, that passion has only grown stronger over the years.

HAPPY: What’s next – new singles, collabs, maybe a tour?

ANGELA: Tthere’s still so much in store for the rest of this year — and definitely even more to look forward to in the coming years.

I’m really excited about the possibility of collaborations, and I’ve been working on new songs that tell different kinds of stories — ones that reflect real-life experiences and, hopefully, connect with people on a deeper level.

HAPPY: What makes you HAPPY?

ANGELA: It’s actually very simple. What makes me happy is knowing that I’m not hurting anyone and that I’m doing what I love — something that makes my loved ones proud. That’s what truly makes Angela Ken HAPPY.

HAPPY: Hey MAKI, what’s been keeping you busy at the moment?

MAKI: My album, the promotions for each song, and the concert on November 7. We’re preparing so much for it: surprises, special guests, and all the visuals.

HAPPY: Can you tell us a little bit about where you’re from, and what you love most about it?

MAKI: I’m from QC! I was born and raised there, and I still live there. What I love about QC is the access to places I often go, like U.P., but most of all, it’s the people. The connections I’ve made there are what I value the most.

HAPPY: Walk us through the writing process for your debut album Kolorcoaster — how did it all come together?

MAKI: The Kolorcoaster album wasn’t easy to make. Me and my team were very particular about every detail—from music and videos to visuals, marketing, and promotions, all the way to the concert. It was a long process, and even now, the post-release work is still ongoing.

HAPPY: What inspired the themes and sounds we hear on the record?

MAKI: The album is inspired by art in general. Growing up, I’ve always watched anime and animations, which is why Kolorcoaster is so colorful. It’s close to my heart because of everything my team and I put into it—it reflects me not just as a singer, but as a person.

HAPPY: Breaking into the music industry in the Philippines can be tough — what’s been your biggest challenge and how did you push through it?

MAKI: My biggest challenge is myself. I’m a perfectionist, so I doubt myself a lot. But as a creative, sharing your work is sharing a piece of yourself. This album is a bigger part of me that I’m giving to people, showing who I am as an artist.

HAPPY: How has your approach to songwriting changed since your earliest releases?

MAKI: I’ve grown a lot. My songwriting from the Tanong EP to Kolorcoaster has a distinct concept, but they’re different worlds. Making an album took countless ideas and months, even years. Now, I see things more maturely, and I hope listeners notice that growth in the music.

HAPPY: You have recently hit SXSW Sydney — what excites you most about sharing your music with new audiences?

MAKI: As a Filipino OPM singer, I’m proud to represent the Philippines with Angela at SXSW. Our humor and music are very Filipino, and I want to showcase that without changing who I am as an artist. I’ll stay true to myself, even abroad.

HAPPY: How do you keep your roots present in your work while experimenting with modern pop and R&B influences?

MAKI: The key is to like what you do. Influences are fine, but you have to enjoy it and make it your own.

HAPPY: Are there particular artists or experiences that have shaped who you are as a musician?

MAKI: I draw inspiration from many sources—artists I admire, peers, films, anime, and life experiences.

HAPPY: Looking back so far, what’s a career moment you’re especially proud of?

MAKI: When I released Dilaw, people shared how it helped them “redeem their spark” creatively. That moved me because I know what it’s like to face creative blocks and self-doubt. Being creative means doing it consistently and loving it. Inspiring others like that was one of the proudest moments of my life.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

MAKI: Right now, what makes me happy are sleep, my cats—Cloud and Koizumi, family, friends, food, anime, and new clothes.