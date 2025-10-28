LOV3SICK unpacks the bittersweet energy behind their new post-punk anthem

Melbourne’s darkwave darlings on pets, breakups, and the power of local community.

From Melbourne’s vibrant north side, alternative rock outfit LOV3SICK crafts immersive, emotionally charged soundscapes that blend post-punk grit with haunting new wave atmosphere.

Formed in 2019, the band has navigated lineup shifts and pandemic lockdowns, emerging with a solidified and potent new chapter.

Their latest single, ‘If They Knew,’ released in September 2025, is an upbeat, new wave-inspired track that explores a uniquely poignant breakup theme: the unconditional love of a pet for an ex-partner.

In this exclusive interview, bassist and vocalist Lauren reveals the feline inspiration behind the song and the conscious decision to pair its melancholic theme with a driving, energetic backdrop.

The band also opens up about their deep connection to Melbourne’s music scene, the genuine camaraderie captured in their 90s-style music video, and their exciting plans for new music on the horizon.

Happy: What’d you get up to today?

Lov3sick: Today we spent some time rehearsing and getting ready for our next couple of shows. We have a really great vibe when we practice. Lionel, our guitarist, usually brings snacks for everyone, which keeps the energy up.

We spent a few solid hours jamming and hanging out, so all in all, it’s been a good day.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

Lov3sick: We’re all from different places originally. Lionel grew up in regional Victoria and Jay grew up in regional NSW so they bring a bit of that country vibe.

Lauren’s from the east side of Melbourne and Joel’s from New Zealand. These days, though, we’re all living on the north side of Melbourne which is a big part of the local music scene.

It’s got a great arts culture here so it’s an inspiring place to be as a band.

Happy: Melbourne has a rich rock history. How has the city’s vibrant connection to music culture shaped your sound and your approach to the local scene?

Lov3sick: The music culture was a major drawcard for us moving to Melbourne—especially the North side. There’s truly no other city in Australia like it.

On almost any night of the week, you can catch a gig somewhere, no matter what genre or vibe you’re into. Just walking down Johnston Street in Fitzroy, you’ll pass five or more venues, all hosting local and international acts.

Living here means being immersed in constant creativity—it’s impossible not to be inspired when you’re surrounded by so much talent and energy.

Each of us has played in different bands, both in Melbourne and overseas, and those experiences naturally filter into what we create together. Our sound is a mix of all those influences and our personalities that we bring to it.

We try to get out as a band and go see local live music together. It’s important to see upcoming artists and support the local scene.

Happy: ‘If They Knew’ explores the uniquely poignant idea of a pet’s unconditional love for an ex-partner. What was the inspiration behind choosing this specific perspective on a breakup?

Lauren: I was sitting in my lounge room at the time and my cat, Edgar, was sleeping on the couch listening to me play guitar.

My cat has been obsessed with some people in my life and I was thinking about the idea that pets have an unconditional love for certain people, especially their main humans and how they don’t fully understand what it means when two people break up or why they don’t see that person anymore, so they just continue to love them regardless.

If they do see them again, they’re excited, even though they don’t know the whole story about what happened, but maybe if they did know some of it, they would feel differently.

So it’s a funny little idea but that was where the story and idea started. Sometimes I don’t like to say too much because the best thing about music is allowing people to relate to lyrics and apply it to their own lives and then the song kind of takes on its own lifeform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOV3SICK (@lov3sickband)

Happy: The track is described as “upbeat new wave-inspired post-punk.” Was it a conscious decision to pair such a melancholic theme with a more driving, energetic musical backdrop?

Lov3sick: It was a conscious decision to pair the melancholic theme with an upbeat, driving musical backdrop. All the instruments are so important in this track from the foundation of the bass line, the upbeat drums and then the playful synths that interact with the melodic guitar parts.

The song is about the unconditional love pets have for their humans, especially during something as emotionally complex as a breakup. While the theme deals with sadness and longing, we wanted the music to capture the contrast between that heaviness and the energy of moving forward.

It’s a bit like how our pets act—full of energy and excitement, regardless of the emotional complexity around them.

They just keep loving, and there’s something kind of uplifting in that, even though it’s bittersweet.

So musically, we wanted to create that same tension—the driving rhythm and energetic post-punk vibes provide an almost ironic sense of optimism, even though the story itself is more melancholic.

It’s a way to reflect that strange balance in life, where there’s a kind of energy and forward movement, even through sadness.

Happy: The music video for ‘If They Knew’ was released the day after the single. Can you tell us about the concept for the video and how it complements the song’s theme?

Lauren: The music video was such a fun experience to film. Our drummer at the time, Loughlin, had just moved overseas for work shortly after we finished recording the track, and we hadn’t met Joel, our new drummer, yet.

We filmed some footage in the recording studio and a bit of rehearsal footage with Loughlin to include him in the video. Jay, Lionel, and I went to Melbourne’s CBD to capture some of the interesting things we saw around the city.

I think having Melbourne as the backdrop is important to who we are now as a band—it’s become part of our identity and shows the beauty of our city.

We liked the look of a 90’s VHS style video and I liked the idea of it being shot as if it was on a camcorder like a home video you’d see around that time.

The concept of the video is that Edgar (my cat) is watching a home video on VHS through a 90’s TV which shows the band performing the song and all the shenanigans we get up too.

It was fun to film because it captures us as a band, always laughing and having a good time together. It’s a very genuine and authentic look at the band.

Happy: ‘If They Knew’ feels like a significant step forward. Does this single signal the direction for a larger body of work, like an EP or album, on the horizon?

Lov3sick: ‘If They Knew’ feels like an important milestone for us as a band. It really represents where we are now in terms of our sound and our energy together.

We’ve really settled in as a band and we’re excited to start working on new material. Over the next few months, we plan to focus on writing and recording more songs and experimenting with different ideas.

We’re definitely looking forward to putting together a larger body of work, whether that ends up being an EP, an album, or something else. There’s a lot of excitement in the band right now, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us.

Happy: As a band that formed in 2019, what has been the most valuable lesson you’ve learned about navigating the music industry, especially post-pandemic?

Jay: We’ve definitely learned a lot about navigating the music industry, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. One of the most valuable lessons we’ve learned is the importance of community and resilience.

Melbourne’s music scene is incredibly supportive, and even when we couldn’t physically go to gigs or play live, the community found ways to keep the momentum going.

From online shows to virtual collaborations, everyone came together to keep the spirit of live music alive.

The pandemic showed us that music is more than just entertainment; it’s a way to bring people together, to lift spirits, and to add colour and creativity to everyday life.

That’s why we love playing music – it connects us. We’ve learned that adaptability and community are key, and we’re incredibly grateful to be part of the incredible music scene in Melbourne.

Happy: Finally, what is the one thing you hope listeners take away from ‘If They Knew,’ whether it’s a feeling, a thought, or even the name of the cat in the music video?

Lauren: Honestly, we hope listeners take away a sense of connection—whether it’s to the story, the emotions, or even just feeling the vibe of the song.

It’s about that unconditional love that pets give, even when they don’t fully understand what’s happening around them, which can feel pretty relatable.

Maybe it sparks a thought about the people in their lives or reminds them of a special bond they have with their own pets. And if they remember Edgar, my cat, that’s a bonus!

But really, the most important thing is for the song to feel personal to each listener in their own way.

Music is about evoking feelings, so if it resonates with someone, whether it’s the mood or the idea, then that’s what we hope people take from it.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy? :-)

Lov3sick: Playing music and sharing the stage with a great band who are always having fun but also exceptionally talented. Oh and also, cats!