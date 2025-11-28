I.VY and fry. talk heat, chemistry, minimalism and dancefloor connection

Jakarta’s electronic underground is having a moment, and producer-DJ I.VY is right at its centre.

Teaming up with rising R&B force fry., the pair have delivered ‘Heat’ – a sleek, Afro House-leaning cut that feels purpose-built for late nights, humid rooms and bodies that already know the beat.

It’s a collaboration born from instinct rather than overthinking; I.VY keeps the production warm and minimal, letting grand piano stabs and percussive shake drive the groove, while fry. slips in with a vocal that’s equal parts sensual and quietly self-possessed.

The result is a track that captures that rare, wordless connection on a dancefloor, the kind you don’t talk about, you just move through.

With ‘Heat’ now spinning its way into summer playlists, both artists sat down to talk craft, chemistry and why simplicity can sometimes say the most.

Watch the full interview above.