Interview: Louis TM talks soul, Aotearoa and the magic of musical partnership

Following the release of his latest album, Louis TM opened up with Happy about music as shelter and a place to call home

Shelter for a Broken Soul is the latest offering from Aotearoa’s own Louis TM, who is forging his own unique sound of soulful R&B funk.

Raw and real as he is groovy and stylish, TM’s album is a rich reflection of resilience, love and of finding solace and comfort in times of need.

As he gears up for some live performances around Australia and his home country, TM chatted with Happy about what it is that makes up his unique, genre-blending musical finesse.

With a knack for the stage and an ear for good music, TM is on the rise, and re-defining the Kiwi music scene while he’s at it.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

TM: I’ve got a solo show tonight playing Soul and Jazz classics – think Ray Charles, Donny Hathaway and those sorts of vibes. All my favourite kinds of tunes! A great warm up before I head to Melbourne for my show next week!

HAPPY: Tell us a bit about where you’re living and what you love about it.

TM: I’m based in Pōneke / Wellington in Aotearoa / New Zealand – it’s always been referred to as our ‘cultural capital’ and full of amazingly talented musicians. Much like what Aotearoa does best (punching above its weight!). Our local scene has in my opinion some of the most talented musicians you’d find anywhere in the world.

HAPPY: “Shelter for a Broken Soul” has such a deep, soulful vibe. What was the inspiration behind the album, and how did you want it to feel for listeners?

TM: I’ve always loved Soul music, and once I found my feet and sound in an artistic space, it has always sat with me that I’d love to make a classic Soul album. Something that feels and sounds timeless, but with earworms that stick with people.

It has to come from an authentic place too and I hope that comes across to the ears that hear this record. A record full of life, love and heartbreak.

HAPPY: Your sound brings together a lot of classic soul influences but with a Kiwi twist. How do you blend those elements into something uniquely your own?

TM: I think writing music in a stylistic way and keeping to an honest sound using real instruments to record and perform (you won’t find a plug-in keyboard that’s for sure! haha) while having authentic content captured in a real way. Being unapologetic in your performance and not to fight what you sound like and work with it while still honouring a classic sound.

HAPPY: You’ve been a key figure in Aotearoa’s music scene for a while. How does stepping into the spotlight with your debut album feel compared to working behind the scenes?

TM: Not completely out of my comfort zone fronting a stage as I’ve done that a little on a local level, but to put yourself and your own artistic vision out there has its daunting moments for sure.

I still love playing keys/piano for other bands or artists and will always do that I’m sure, but having my own vibe as an artist and what music I create and put forward is feeling really good at the moment and I love the opportunity to come into my own.

HAPPY: You’ve got some amazing collaborations on this album, especially with Lisa Tomlins. How do you decide who to collaborate with, and what do you look for in a musical partner?

TM: I’ve worked really closely with my rhythm section and we’ve gone deep to make this record. I think having a collaborative and shared vision of what I’m looking to make has really helped.

Having great communication and sharing the sound palette of what inspiration is guiding your creative juices really helps when working with others. And of course making a Soul record from Aotearoa wouldn’t be complete without having Lisa Tomlins in the mix – I’ve been fortunate to play with her over the years on a number of things and it was a no-brainer to ask her to get involved with my backing vocal team.

HAPPY: The album has this timeless quality to it, yet it still feels fresh. How do you find the balance between paying homage to soul’s history while pushing it forward?

TM: I think the process of writing in a particular way and keeping some stylistic elements intact while also just letting your own experiences guide the content. The sheer nature of you living in the moment and creating in this time is always going to have its own sound a tint to it.

There’s plenty of people out there that can engineer a direct copy of, say, a Daptone sound or a classic Motown era sound if they wanted to, but my ethos through this record process was to honour a classic sound but still to leave room for your own voice and your own sound.

HAPPY: The title track, “Shelter for a Broken Soul,” feels like it ties everything together. What does that song mean to you, and how does it reflect the heart of the album?

TM: The title track is a bit of a reflection of no matter who we are and what struggles we’ve gone through, we seek to find our own ‘shelter’ from our troubles. For me, making music is certainly a shelter and safe place for me, for others it could be getting cosy at home with a good book or going for a walk at the end of a tough day or week.

This being the title track of the album reflects this for me – making the album and writing was my escape and that shelter for things going on in your life and the world around you.

HAPPY: What’s next for you? Now that you’ve shared this debut album, are you looking ahead to new sounds or projects in the future?

TM: That’s a good question – once completing a body of work you do sit back occasionally and think, “what next?!” I’ve just finished an amazing live album joining the latest cast in Aotearoa’s supergroup band, Fly My Pretties. The live album was recorded during the Wellington Jazz Festival and I believe the album and release is slated for early 2025.

For myself though, I’m really looking forward to getting out there and playing live – I of course have a show in Melbourne this month, then back to Aotearoa for a few shows around the country over summer.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

TM: My whanau (family), friends, music and kai (food). Nothing beats playing a great show, hanging with your pals or throwing down a well earned beer and fried chicken at the end of a show!