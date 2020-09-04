Introducing Chutney, whose tunes you’ll want to spread all over yourself

Gold Coast four-piece Chutney emerge in force with their self-titled EP, out today. A breezy breed of indie rock with just enough grit, it’ll hook you in from the first chord.

Over the past decade, the Gold Coast has brought Australia some of its most innovative names in the burgeoning rock and roll space. From surf-tinged scuzz to blissful indie to straight-up punk, it’s become a bustling scene where you should always be on the lookout for your new favourite band.

And four-piece Chutney may just be next in line for that title. Their new self-titled EP showcases a band on the cusp of greatness, finding their feet in gorgeous guitar lines, romantic lyrics, and a youthful energy you can’t shake.

Opener Consolation Prize is a strong start, a lackadaisical rock track for the lovesick. With a slower, meandering beat, the tune shows off Chutney’s strong lyrical presence, dropping a little taste of the guitar-driven gold to come.

The EP’s other highlight comes as it draws to a close – their single Adelaide which dropped in August. It’s one of the release’s softer numbers, a dreamy track made for long days at the beach and sunsets on the road. It’s a cherry on top to a gorgeous release from this crew, a number that ends things with a whisper, daring you to come back to appreciate the whole EP for a second time.

If you’re around the Gold Coast, look out for them on a live stage near you. If you’re not, you can also enjoy a spoonful of Chutney on the internet during live stream on Friday September 11th. Check out all the details below.

Live Shows + Streams

Fri 4 Sept – BBQ Bizarre, Gold Coast – Details

Fri 11 Sept – The Music That Made You Live Stream – Details

Fri 26 Sept – Vinnie’s Dive, Gold Coast – Details

Chutney is out now. Stream your copy here.