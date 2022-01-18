Italian senate accidentally plays Final Fantasy porn in Zoom meeting

In case you thought the worst thing to happen in a Zoom meeting was showing your messy room or your pyjama bottoms, you’re wrong.

Zoom hackers are really spicing up those boring video meetings, usually playing lewd or offensive content on screen if they manage to gain control.

It seems like this is exactly what’s happened in a conference with Italian senators this week.

The conference was held on Monday and was hosted by Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi.

The meeting was between several Italian Senators and was going according to plan until a user named Alex Spence broke into the call and immediately started broadcasting Final Fantasy hentai featuring Tifa Lockhart.

At least it was hackers streaming the inappropriate videos. You’d hate to accidentally display your own porn habits in front of a Nobel Prize winner.

The meeting was actually called to action to discuss the importance of data transparency in politics but something tells us that this isn’t the kind of data the Senators felt it necessary to share.



The pornographic video interrupted Doctor Parisi then continued to play for a moment as Senator Maria Laura Mantovani and her assistant frantically tried to remove it from the screen.

Their efforts were not in vain as they did get rid of the image but the audio continued for several seconds.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that meeting.

Me who is not part of the Italian senate rn.. pic.twitter.com/BkBpdaij5J — Genō (@GenoFNBR) January 18, 2022

Amazingly enough, Doctor Parisi immediately resumes his presentation once the video had been shut down.

To make hilarious and embarrassing matters more hilarious and embarrassing, the Zoom call wasn’t just between the Senate members. The Italian Parliament was live-streaming the meeting to Facebook and the TV station Senato Della Republic.

The TV station staff were able to edit the crude images from the stream’s VOD but not before any viewers watching live got a titillating view of a lovely little bit of fan art.