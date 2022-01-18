The final season of ‘Arthur’ will show the characters all grown up

After 25 seasons, the aardvark adventures of Arthur are finally coming to an end, who knew it was still going?

The TV show’s network, PBS announced that the final season of Arthur will give fans a flash-forward to show adult versions of the beloved characters.

PBS said the show will “culminate in a much-anticipated ending that gives a glimpse into what’s in store for the future of these beloved characters”.

The finale season consists of four episodes that will air as a part of a 25th-anniversary marathon.

The marathon itself will show more than 250 episodes and movie specials from the last 25 years.

The Senior Vice President and General Manager of PBS Kids, Sara DeWitt said in a statement: “For more than 25 years, Arthur and his friends have kept viewers learning and growing through their true-to-life experiences,”

“We can’t wait to debut these episodes and introduce new ‘Arthur’ content that will give fans more ways to engage with their favourite aardvark.”

It’s a sad day for kids coming home from school that want to reflect and learn a little about what may be going on in their world. We’re just glad that we’ve already grown up before the most iconic and longest-running kids show reached a halt.