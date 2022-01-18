Daniel Radcliffe is going to play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in biopic

Daniel Radcliffe will star in the new Weird Al movie titled WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story.

The feature film will follow the bizarre life of the best-selling musical comedy act in history, Weird Al Yankovic.

Weird Al released a statement: “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic continued.

The film will be available on the streaming service The Roku Channel, which announced the project alongside a very short teaser that doesn’t actually give you any insight into the film, it’s just full of jokes. Maybe that’s all the insight we need.

Things are about to get weird. Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in the all-new feature film WEIRD: The @AlYankovic Story, a Roku Original based on the career of the Grammy-winning musician and pop cultural icon. pic.twitter.com/ZNHOP3eJFv — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) January 18, 2022

Produced by Funny Or Die and Tango, the new film was announced earlier this week and will begin production in LA in February.

Daniel Radcliffe has been known to choose some obscure roles after Harry Potter, this may be the weirdest one yet.

The actor hasn’t commented on his new project just yet, we want to know how he feels about being cast as White & Nerdy.