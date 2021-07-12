Jab and a snag? Bunnings may offer premises as vaccination hubs

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hinted that you might soon be able to get the jab at your local Bunnings.

Frydenberg met with Westfarmers, Coles, Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, Virgin and Qantas, discussing Australia’s strategies to increase vaccination rates.

Westfarmers, which owns Bunnings and Officeworks, offered to open vaccination hubs at its premises.

With over 200 Bunnings stores across Australia, their sites could play a significant role in reaching various communities.

All corporate leaders who attended the meeting with Frydenberg agreed to reach out to their employees about the importance of vaccination.

The meeting, which took place earlier this month, highlighted the important role of Australian big businesses in encouraging healthy community engagement and communications about vaccination.

Businesses have also mentioned the possibility of providing incentives to getting vaccinated.

Qantas previously suggested it would offer an extra 1,000 free frequent flyer points to vaccinated travellers. That would get you…. an eighth of the way from Sydney to Canberra! Not too bad.

Although not explicitly addressed by Westfarmers, a few free snags may be sufficient incentive to attract locals to get vaccinated. Or, as WA Premier Mark McGowan has suggested, the distribution of free Bunnings gift vouchers.

Incentives have been used in the US, where around 67 per cent of the adult population have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Brewing company Anheuser-Busch offered free beer vouchers for Americans if vaccination rates reached 70 per cent of the adult population by July 4.

In Washington, the “joint for jabs” campaign, taking place over six days, awarded vaccinated adults a pre-rolled joint.

In Serbia, those who received the vaccine before May 31 were granted 3,000 dinars (approx $40 AUD).

Perhaps most brilliantly, a district in Thailand created a raffle which gave vaccinated residents the chance to win a live cow.

Bunnings is an iconic and nostalgic place for many Australians. With or without incentives, it would certainly provide a familiar and comfortable environment for getting the jab, which for many still seems a daunting experience.