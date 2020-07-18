Jameson Irish Whiskey: part of The Happy Pack

Everyone knows Jameson for making some of the cleanest Irish whiskey in the business, but the company also has a long history with music. Recently they rebooted the infamous Biggest Round initiative for 2020, delivering 15,000 Jameson Dry & Limes to 80 venues all over Australia.

They’ll be joining The Happy Pack alongside a number of other brands, companies, and local businesses.

The Happy Pack is an initiative involving organisations such as Young Henrys, Audio-Technica Australia, Bethesda and more, aimed at offering a helping hand to creatives in this unexpected and altogether not-so-chill situation. It’s a box of gifts valued over $500, delivered to the front doors of artists affected by the coronavirus fallout.

Each recipient of The Happy Pack will a bottle of Jameson’s classic Irish Whiskey. Cheers!

Any creative who has lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic is eligible to receive a package, from musicians to photographers to illustrators. Initially deliveries will only be available to Sydney residents, with the mind to expand elsewhere in Australia during the coming months.

The Happy Pack doesn’t pretend to make up for any lost income, but it will give you something to look forward to, something to pass the time, and engage you with a community of like-minded creatives united by this crazy world order.

Check out what you could score in a Happy Pack below, and register your interest to receive one right here.

Every Happy Pack includes:

Something to Eat: Food and drink from locally sourced providers

Something to Drink: A cocktail, six pack, or soda to take the edge off

Something to Do: Puzzles, board games, garden items, and other ways to kill time in isolation

Something to Treat Yourself: Health, immunity, and beauty products for a much-needed self-care moment

Something to Inspire: Books, classes, and other means for sustaining creativity at home

Sign up for your chance to receive a Happy Pack here.