Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out amid conservatorship hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out in support of Britney Spears after her emotional Conservatorship Hearing.

In a series of Instagram story videos, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out about the singer’s battle with conservatorship.

This comes after Spears’ highly publicised court hearing that took place on June 24.

The actress explained the reasoning for not speaking out earlier.

She stated: “I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place or it wasn’t the right thing to do.”

“Now that she has very clearly spoken… I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

She then went on to express her love and support for her sister.

She said: “Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister… I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago—oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.”

Jamie Lynn Spears has copped a ton of hate over social media for not doing more to support Britney, who mentioned in the court hearing that she is considering suing her family for her deteriorated mental health.

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, disables her Instagram comments following Britney’s conservatorship hearing. pic.twitter.com/Kg1MRO6vvF — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 25, 2021

