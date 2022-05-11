Check out three new books that celebrate Japanese gaming culture

Nintendo, arcades, and incredible art: Japanese gaming culture has it all. Now three new books that celebrate this tradition are about to be launched.

Published by Bitmap Books, this revised trilogy of historical art books dives deeper than ever before into the inimitable Japanese gaming culture. Think Nintendo, unforgettable 8-bit renderings of your favourite characters, and classic RPGs.

Titled A Guide To Japanese Role-Playing Games, NES/Famicom: a visual compendium, and The SNES Pixel Book, each is a stunning pictorial and nostalgic immersion into a culture that inspires like no other.

A Guide To Japanese Role-Playing Games traces the history of the genre from its digital roots in 1982, all the way through to 2020. Of course, RPGs are a big deal in Western cultures too, but this massive book delves deeply into the factors that make JRPGs something entirely unique.

And you don’t have to be Japanese to appreciate the NES. This iconic ’80s console (better known as The Famicom in Japan) sold millions worldwide and for most, was the entreé into the world of Nintendo. NES/Famicom: a visual compendium showcases more than 500 pages of gorgeously retro artwork from the NES.

Feel like an upgrade? Most kids in the ’90s did too as they graduated from the NES to the SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System). The SNES Pixel Book explores the massive catalogue of games that hit the console during its incredibly successful era in the spotlight.

All three books are available to order now, with shipping commencing later this month. Visit Bitmap Books for all the details.