JD Lion falls into a ’70s synth wonderland with new single ‘Don’t Trip’

Austin Texas drummer and newly solo artist, JD Lion, explodes out of quarantine bursting with energy in his new electronic track, Don’t Trip.

The wonder that is JD Lion, a Texan solo musician, delivers a track that will transport you as much as it awakens.

The single, Don’t Trip, is an electronic rhythmic monster put together by Lion when the restrictions of the pandemic were unlocked, and the artist was oozing with inspiration and angst.

Drumming professionally for over 20 years, Joe Devadanam (aka JD Lion) has had music thumping through his veins and Don’t Trip is a vibrant reflection of that. The track is just one of the three tunes from his recently released EP, ahead of his upcoming full-length album Evolve Or Die.

Don’t Trip is an electric glimmer into a ’70s synth summer. Oozing back and forth with a hypnotic synth melody, pumped by the undercurrent of a forceful groove, Lion’s solo music endeavour has been a risk worth taking. The track seeps in transportive tones, intended by Lion to act as a golden flicker of hope during a time of calamity and uncertainty in Austin, Texas.

JD Lion says that the project was intended “To honestly make myself feel better and think of a much easier time… I thought of funky summer music with a super nostalgic vibe that would get people excited about being out once again, hanging out and enjoying summertime sunsets” he explains. The tracks’ original name was intended to be Summertime Sunset, however, Lion changed it to Don’t Trip as a tribute to Mac Miller.

Taking a detour from his usual Americana, rock and country experience as a drummer, Lion shows no fear in steering away from the usual genres and unlocking an uncharted nostalgic direction for his solo sound. The artist has hitched his wagon to the star of genre-less music, a universal sound that paints using the colours of any palette he chooses. Don’t Trip not only entices but excites with its sonic mastery, an inkling of the sounds to come for JD Lion.

Fall with JD Lion’s new single below: