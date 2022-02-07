WATCH: The new trailer for Kanye West’s documentary series ‘Jeen-Yuhs’

Netflix has released a trailer for their new three-part documentary series Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah who followed Ye (FKA Kanye West) from Chicago to New York City to document his journey to becoming one of the most prolific people in hip-hop history, the music industry and pop-culture as a whole.

The first act of the three-part film will be available to stream on Netflix on February 16.

Watch the new trailer below.