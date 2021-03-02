Jeff Buckley’s life will be the focus of an upcoming biopic

Titled Everybody Here Wants You, the motion picture is being produced with the full support of Jeff Buckley’s estate.

As one of the ’90s most striking, unfulfilled talents, Jeff Buckley’s life has cemented a cult status in music history. Now, a biopic about the late musician’s dazzling talent is set for production.

Reeve Carney will be starring in the lead role. The actor is known for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Broadway staging of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and a recurring role in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful.

Orion Williams will be helming the project for the first time in the director’s seat. However, the Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated producer does have previous experience in bringing musical icons to celluloid, having produced 2007’s Control: the story of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis.

“This will be the only official dramatization of Jeff’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy. Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible,” said Mary Guibert, Buckley’s mother, in a statement.

Grace – Jeff Buckley Jeff Buckley died accidentally at the age of 30, after releasing only one album.

He has one of the most beautiful expressive voices I have ever heard. I’m sure he would have done amazing things if he had had more time. pic.twitter.com/OBKXuh3SQ0 — Ea || You are alive 💕 (@TheSetOfTwo) February 23, 2021

“Jeff Buckley was a once-in-a-lifetime artist whose music touched people’s hearts and changed their lives. Sony Music has been honored to bring Jeff’s music to the world and now, ‘Everybody Here Wants You’ is providing a unique opportunity to introduce Jeff to a whole new generation of fans,” said Richard Story, president of Sony Music Entertainment.