John Krasinksi launches ‘Some Good News’ show featuring Steve Carell

John Krasinksi has launched a YouTube newscast called Some Good News, and the first episode features none other than The Office co-star, Steve Carell.

The 15-minute episode was presented as a DIY news broadcast, featuring user-submitted good news stories, and a sign drawn by Krasinksi’s daughters. The American actor had posted a callout for stories on his Twitter last week.

Alright everybody, how about #SomeGoodNews ! Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the beloved tv show, The Office, former co-star Carell also made an appearance and the pair talked about their days on the show. Krasinski described their goodbye scene as “the most emotional I’ve ever been,” recalling that there were between 17 and 19 takes where the actors could barely speak.

Finishing the Some Good News segment, Krasinski described:

“I’m John Krasinski, and this is SGN, asking you to remember, no matter how tough life can get, there’s always good in the world and we will see you next time. Good night.”

Check it out below.

And check out their emotional goodbye scene below.