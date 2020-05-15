Jonah Hill surpasses Samuel L. Jackson for most swear words said on film

Here’s some news to distract from the coronavirus doom and gloom. The one and only Jonah Hill has reportedly officially earned the title of ‘Most Swear Words Said on Film,’ passing the legendary Samuel L. Jackson.

Hill earnt himself the title after his role in The Wolf of Wall Street, finally surpassing Jackson for the largest number of swear words said on screen.

According to a report published by Buzz Bingo, someone took the time to analyse over 3500 movie scripts, accounting for Hill’s on-screen bad words. The script for The Wolf of Wall Street contained the most swear words in cinema history, bringing Hill’s profanity count to 376. Co-star Leonard Di Caprio steals the title for second place, also thanks to The Wolf of Wall Street. He’s at a whopping 361 on-screen swears while Jackson sits at only 301.

Di Caprio’s character, Jordan Belfort, was crowned the most profane character in move history with 322 f*cks and over 100 curses in an hour.

Hill has since taken the opportunity to share his new title on Instagram.

F*cken’ good on ya Jonah.