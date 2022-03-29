It’s not a memoir: Julia Fox is writing a ‘masterpiece’ novel

Julia Fox — of Uncut Jaams fame — revealed to Vanity Fair that she is in the process of writing her debut fiction book.

During an interview at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Julia Fox discussed her “dream projects,” one of which she revealed to be her forthcoming book. “I don’t wanna give too much of it away because I am very superstitious,” she said to reporters. “I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished.”

When asked by a Variety reporter whether it was fiction or memoir, she said, “No, it was going to be a memoir at first but now it’s just like my first book. That’ll be coming out soon.”

While Fox has already published two books of photography, Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea and PTSD, the upcoming, self-described “masterpiece” release will be her fiction debut.

