How the world has responded to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

The 2022 Oscars was a slap in the face to previous ceremonies, with the aftermath of Will Smith and Chris Rock continuing.

It was the slap heard around the world and to no one’s surprise, the internet is still absolutely blowing up over it. Just when it seemed things couldn’t be any more full of controversy, war and aggression, Will Smith added another layer.

After Chris Rock told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia at the 2022 Oscars Awards, Jada’s husband Will Smith stormed the stage, to Rock’s initial bemusement. He then silenced the room with a slap that seemed to echo throughout the world.

Rock immediately picked up from the laughter he enjoyed and managed to quip the improved quality of the Oscars, “that was… uh, the greatest night in the history of television.”

However, nothing could salvage the situation as after-parties ensued. Smith, having won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, was then seen dancing to his own song, Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It, while holding his newly won Oscar.

Rock, on the other hand, has seen a great increase in ticket sales for his upcoming comedy tour, all thanks to the altercation. Selling more tickets overnight than in last month combined. He’s continued to not press formal charges on Smith for his actions.

Jaden Smith, showed support for his father on Twitter, making light of the physical assault.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

While other comedians like Judd Apatow, Howard Stern and Kathy Griffin have criticised Smith. Particularly the fact that comedians and comedy, in general, should be a safe place. A place to make fun and joke about the topic at hand.

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

As the Academy begins an investigation into the incident, a resolution seems unlikely and the organisation seems pretty pissed.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show,” the organisation said in a statement. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”

Will didn’t admit to any wrongdoing but he did say he hopes “the Academy invites me back,”.

Whether he’s allowed back or not, Will Smith certainly earned the title Bad Boy for life.