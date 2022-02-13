Kanye’s “fighting for his family” by shit talking Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi

Kanye West has thrown a very public tantrum on Instagram, posting about his soon-to-be ex-wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Pete Davison wasn’t the only one in Ye’s firing range, as the 22-time Grammy winner denounced any future collaborations with Kid Cudi.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” Ye wrote. “We all speak in Billie language now.” (Kanye, having an obvious go at Billie Eilish once again for giving a fan her inhaler during a concert.)

Kudi responded perfectly, saying: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on us album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha.

Everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for brother.”

It’s actually all pretty sad as Kanye, who suffers from bipolar disorder, has clearly got quite the grudge on his hands that he’s not working through but instead continues to post whack shit online to piss people off.

The artist who has so often been referred to as a genius confirmed that he was not hacked by posting a photo of himself with a notepad that he dated and wrote “My account is not hacked” on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Ye also posted a text he received from Pete Davidson in which the comedian wrote: “you as a man I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends”

Kanye responded by posting a picture of a pantless Pete with Machine Gun Kelly captioned: “No you will never meet my children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

It seems that Kanye has removed some of his posts in what may have been a moment of clarity but in saying that, he’s been reposting a lot of the same stuff in the last two hours, as well as a new post where Ye claims he is fighting for his family.