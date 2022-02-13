ScoMo’s wife Jenny Morrison criticised Grace Tame and Aussies aren’t happy

ScoMo’s last attempt to win over the country now has Aussie’s slamming his Jenny Morrison over Grace Tame comments on 60 Minutes.

Jenny Morrison appeared on the Sunday night show and of course, commented on the recent photo incident where the former Australian of the Year couldn’t bear to smile at Scotty.

“I just found it a little bit disappointing, because we were welcoming her in our home,” Jenny said.

“I just wish the focus had been on all the incredible people coming in. I respect people that want to change things, stand up for their beliefs, and are strong, but I still think there are manners and respect.”

Naturally, Aussies are pretty pissed off with many jumping to Twitter to say that this last-ditch attempt or what Scotty considered his “secret weapon” was nothing but disappointing.

I’ve always despised men who hide the monsters that they by making the women who love them clean up their ugly mess. They afford them the mask of civility & decency. Yet they are still that same monster & coward, just one I despise even more tonight. #60minutes — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) February 13, 2022

Jenny Morrison is disappointed in Grace Tame’s lack of manners, while Australians are disappointed in Jenny’s lack of calling out her husband’s bad behaviour. — Dr Lizzie Skinner 🩺🏳️‍🌈💉 (@drlizzieskinner) February 13, 2022