ScoMo’s wife Jenny Morrison criticised Grace Tame and Aussies aren’t happy

by Chloe Maddren

Credit- 60 Minutes

Credit: 60 Minutes

by Chloe Maddren

ScoMo’s last attempt to win over the country now has Aussie’s slamming his Jenny Morrison over Grace Tame comments on 60 Minutes.

Jenny Morrison appeared on the Sunday night show and of course, commented on the recent photo incident where the former Australian of the Year couldn’t bear to smile at Scotty.

“I just found it a little bit disappointing, because we were welcoming her in our home,” Jenny said.

Credit: Mick Tsikas/AAP

“I just wish the focus had been on all the incredible people coming in. I respect people that want to change things, stand up for their beliefs, and are strong, but I still think there are manners and respect.”

Naturally, Aussies are pretty pissed off with many jumping to Twitter to say that this last-ditch attempt or what Scotty considered his “secret weapon” was nothing but disappointing.

 

