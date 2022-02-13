Kodak Black and 3 others shot at Justin Bieber after-party

Police have reported that four people were shot and wounded during a fight outside a LA restaurant hosting the after-party that followed a Justin Bieber concert.

Rapper Kodak Black was among four men who were shot outside the West Hollywood party on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the LA Police Department said the men were ages 60, 22, 20 and 19.

All four men are reported to be in stable conditions after being hospitalised.

Police are still looking for the suspect who was seen fleeing the scene.

More to come.