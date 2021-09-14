Kaz releases first solo EP ‘Code Love’ alongside cinematic video ‘Drown’

Kaz, a member of INTERSECTION, has poured his experiences with love into his first solo EP, CODE LOVE, with care and conviction.

Japanese artist Kaz is always up for the challenge. On top of studying at Harvard and performing in INTERSECTION, Kaz has written, produced, and collaborated with multiple artists to deliver his stunning solo EP, CODE LOVE.

To celebrate Kaz’s solo endeavour, we’ll be delving into the sonics of the tracklist as well as the newly released music video for single Drown (feat. Hikari Mitsushima).

CODE Love explores the “sentimental and subtle emotional complexities of love” with intricate instrumentation.

Expect jazzy electrics, a whirlpool of synths, groovy drum loops, and huge, reverbed vocals at the centre of every track. Attention to detail is immediately observed on Drown, the EP’s opener.

Provocative electric chords, choir vocals, and atmospheric production choices immerse the listener in an unforgettable story of meeting your love – “don’t you leave without me”.

The music video portrays a man who wanders lost and lonesome, running wild on empty highways in the late of night. Then, upon stopping at an eatery, meets his dream girl, as they indulge each other in a stare of Romeo & Juliet calibre.

Meanwhile, Boundless showcases Kaz’s familiarity with jazz, matching playful chord shifts and guitar runs with cheeky lyricism – “am I still your favourite boy?”

White Stallion, the EP’s first single, became the first song by a Japanese artist to simultaneously hit no. 1 in four separate category charts. It’s easy to see why. With its soulful sonic landscape similar to Frank Ocean’s Blonde, Kaz layers emotive vocals to maximum effect, catapulting the listener into a wonderous trip through their own experiences with love.

I could ramble on about Kaz’s talent and boldness to experiment for longer, but the best way to experience it… is to tune in yourself.

