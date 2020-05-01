Kevin Bacon wants to play Joe Exotic in a ‘Tiger King’ film adaptation

Tiger King has absolutely taken the world by storm during this uncertain time. People from around the world have binge-watched the series during isolation and now, there’s even talk about a movie adaptation.

Kevin Bacon has expressed his desire to play the infamous Joe Exotic if there was ever a Tiger King movie. He told NBC News on 3rd Hour of Today, that he would jump at the role “in a second”.

Bacon expressed his love for the series to NBC, describing: “I said to my wife, ‘This is an amazing show.’ The reason that I’m watching this show is these are the kind of characters I get asked to play.”

He also praised the documentary form: “To me, documentaries are way better…This is my type of guy, you know, so fingers crossed.”

There has already been some talk regarding a film adaptation. Rumour has it that Orlando Bloom may play Exotic in a 20th century Fox production. Bloom has also recently posted a photo of his face photo-shopped onto Exotic’s body on his Instagram, fuelling the rumours.

Earlier this month it was also reported that real-life Joe Exotic had contracted coronavirus whilst in prison where he is currently serving 22 years.

