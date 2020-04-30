King Crimson’s Robert Fripp announces ‘Music for Quiet Moments’ series

If you haven’t heard of King Crimson and their musical genius, then know this: Jimi Hendrix once called King Crimson the best band in the world and Kanye West even sampled their track 21st Century Schizoid Man in his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy single, Power.

Now King Crimson frontman Robert Fripp has announced he’ll be releasing a new weekly series of soundscapes, dubbed Music For Quiet Moments.

Every Friday, there’ll be a fresh soundscape coming from Robert Fripp. Each one is a collaboration with producer and longtime business partner David Singleton. Speaking on the project, Fripp described that some soundscapes will be “inward-looking, reflective”, while others will be “move outwards, with affirmations”. If King Crimson’s work is anything to go off, these soundscapes should all be mesmerising.

You’ll be able to catch the soundscapes via the band’s website, as well as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital streaming platforms. Due to the coronavirus, the band have postponed their upcoming tour alongside The Zappa Band. Until the two bands come together, most likely in 2021, these weekly soundscapes will give us a taste of Robert Fripp in lockdown.

