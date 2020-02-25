 ​ ​
Kirk Douglas has left the majority of his $61 million fortune to charity

It has just been revealed that acclaimed actor Kirk Douglas has left the majority of his $61 million fortune to charity.

Douglas, who starred in a number of classic films such as Lust For LifeSpartacus, and Paths Of Glory, died earlier this month aged 103.

Kirk Douglas has donated $50 million of his $61 million fortune to the Douglas Foundation, with a main goal to “help those who cannot otherwise help themselves.”

Kirk Douglas’ son Michael took to social media to confirm the news of his passing and praise his charitable nature

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Now it has become clear that Douglas was not only a skilled actor, but a wholesome and generous man, leaving the majority of his fortune to charity. Recipient organisations cover a number of scholarships for underprivileged students, a childhood centre, performance venues, and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

It can be assumed that the remaining $10 million will go to Douglas’ wife Anne and his three sons Joel, Peter, and Michael.

February 25, 2020

