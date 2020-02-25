It has just been revealed that acclaimed actor Kirk Douglas has left the majority of his $61 million fortune to charity.

Douglas, who starred in a number of classic films such as Lust For Life, Spartacus, and Paths Of Glory, died earlier this month aged 103.

Kirk Douglas has donated $50 million of his $61 million fortune to the Douglas Foundation, with a main goal to “help those who cannot otherwise help themselves.”

Kirk Douglas’ son Michael took to social media to confirm the news of his passing and praise his charitable nature:

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Now it has become clear that Douglas was not only a skilled actor, but a wholesome and generous man, leaving the majority of his fortune to charity. Recipient organisations cover a number of scholarships for underprivileged students, a childhood centre, performance venues, and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

It can be assumed that the remaining $10 million will go to Douglas’ wife Anne and his three sons Joel, Peter, and Michael.