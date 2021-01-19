KORG unveils an epic trilogy of new synths

KORG has hit the ground running in 2021, announcing a trio of new synthesizers. Meet the modwave, miniKORG 700FS and the ARP 2600 M.

The all-virtual madness of NAMM is now upon us, with the world’s biggest audio brands lining up to showcase their latest releases. Among the heaviest of all hitters is KORG, and they’ve announced no fewer than three new synths.

Let’s take a closer look at the modwave wavetable synth, the limited edition miniKORG 700FS monosynth, and the ARP 2600 M semi-modular synth.

Fans of electronic music will be well-acquainted with the ARP 2600. This semi-modular powerhouse was a revolutionary instrument upon its release in the early ’70s, as Alan Pearlman’s models went head-to-head with those emerging from the factory of Bob Moog.

This time around, the ARP 2600 comes in a smaller, more studio-friendly size. Never fear though, the same analog components are along for the ride, with a re-engineered spring reverb and even a dedicated carry case.

If you’re a real synth history buff, the miniKORG 700 FS could be the limited edition monosynth for you. It pays tribute to the company’s first mass-produced monosynth, the miniKORG 700 (more specifically, it is an exacting recreation of the improved miniKORG 700S, released in 1974).

It also features modern hallmarks including an arpeggiator, spring reverb and aftertouch. The synth was developed in collaboration with the original miniKORG 700 designer, Fumio Mieda.

KORG hasn’t gone completely retro in their new lineup of synths; the modwave is a thoroughly modern affair. While it does build on a proud legacy of wavetable synthesis dating back to the ’80s, the company claims that the modwave is a “modern monster synth“.

And while there’s a dizzying array of digital tech under the hood, the single knob-per-function layout of the control ensures a hands-on and approachable playing experience. What’s more, it has built-in Kaoss Physics and Motion sequencing: an interactive control method that’s endlessly fun to explore.

Visit KORG for all the details.