Lachy John and The Red Bellies’ new single ‘Dreaming’ is the Aus rock, Blues fusion you have been waiting for

A unique mix of classic Australian rock, blues roots, and folk, Dreaming is a step in the right direction for the WA band.

Aside from their great band name, Lachy John and The Red Bellies also make some truly unique music.

With a fusion of many Australian-made genres, their stylistic take on Australian rock and Aussie blues brings a refreshing new facet to the Australian music scene.

They have the unique ability of being able to blend classic genres into a modern sound, something that is a rarity in modern times.

Hailing from the port city of Fremantle, WA, the rock group is gearing up for a big year ahead. Their new single Dreaming is just a taste of what’s to come, with a debut EP on the horizon.

One of the most exciting aspects of their music is how eclectic their approach is to multiple genres. Rather than sticking to just one style, Lachy John and The Red Bellies have taken a different path, weaving together rock, blues, and folk influences to create a sound that feels both timeless and fresh.

Written when frontman Lachy John was just 16 and living in the Pilbara, Dreaming was born from a shared love of the coast between him and bandmate Luke, who wrote the original guitar melody. Both hailing from coastal towns—Luke from Kalbarri and Lachy from Esperance—the song speaks to the deep sense of longing they both feel for the ocean.

It’s about idealising the place you’d rather be, a place where you truly feel you belong, even when you’re far from it.

Despite the introspective themes of longing and belonging, the song is upbeat and punchy, with an infectious indie folk-pop energy.

Over time, it’s evolved from a solo acoustic track into a full-band anthem, complete with catchy guitar riffs, groovy basslines, swift percussion (including bongos and drums), and the grounding presence of Yidaki (didgeridoo).

The addition of punchy harmonica solos and sweet harmonies rounds out the sound, while Lachy John’s emotive vocals carry the weight of the track’s bittersweet sentiment.

With Dreaming as the second single off their upcoming EP, Lachy John and The Red Bellies are on track to have a breakthrough year.

Though they’ve only just raised enough money to record in the last year, they’ve made the investment in doing it right, recording at Hopping Mouse Studios in Hamilton Hill (near Fremantle). Their sound is an honest reflection of their journey, both personal and musical.

For any blues fusion, there has to be an element of melancholy—and Lachy John and The Red Bellies nail it. Their bittersweet lyrics linger long after the last note fades away, leaving you thinking about the places you long for and the home you’ve yet to find.

Check out the band’s latest releases on Spotify or give their new single Dreaming a listen below.