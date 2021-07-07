Lana Del Rey delays album release, promises it will come ‘later’

Lana Del Rey has confirmed that her next album, Blue Bannisters’ release date has been pushed back, and a new single is c0ming “soonish“.

Lana Del Rey previously announced that the album would be out July 4, but when fans saw that the supposed artwork was a grainy Picsart job with questionable fonts, they believed it a little less.

On the date the album was slated for release, Del Rey instead posted a snippet on Instagram of an untitled single with the caption: “Album out later later… Single out soonish. Have a good fourth“.

Following the video, she also posted the official album art, featuring herself and two German Sheppards, and thankfully a sleeker font.

In the artwork, fans could see the titular bannisters in question, but they couldn’t understand why they weren’t, well, blue.

If the release date were, in fact, July 4, Blue Bannisters would have been her third album in just over 12 months, following her July 2020 spoken word album Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass and March 2021’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

Del Rey sparked controversy late last year when she wore what appeared to be a sheer face mask at a book signing for her spoken album.

Fans were quick to call out the singer, leaving comments on the Instagram posts she shared where she was wearing the mask.

In the comments, they urged her to wear a proper mask and condemned her for having an in-person event in California that drew a large crowd.

One person wrote, “YOU MAKE IT SO HARD TO STAN PLEASEE WEAR A PROPER MASK.”

However, the singer responded to the backlash explaining the mask “had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days“.