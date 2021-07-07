Roblox partners with Sony Music to create in-game music experiences

Roblox announced a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment to provide in-game music experiences and create revenue for artists.

The partnership will allow the companies to work together to create in-game music experiences for players, providing opportunities to give Sony Music artists a way to reach new audiences and generate revenue.

The announcement becomes the latest development in immersive advertising for music companies within the gaming metaverse.

“Sony Music artists have been at the forefront of engaging the millions of music fans in Roblox’s massive user community with forward-looking initiatives,” said Sony Music Entertainment President of Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales Dennis Kooker.

“With this new agreement, we look forward to expanding our successful partnership with the Roblox team to further unlock commercial opportunities at the intersection of music and gaming.”

“Immersive online environments represent a meaningful opportunity for reaching a growing number of fans who want to use virtual communities to enjoy shared music experiences,” he added.

Roblox $RBLX is buddying with Sony Music to bring more ‘live’ concerts into the virtual space… Long Roblox I guess, these MF’s don’t play around #Roblox pic.twitter.com/qSoOQIQT8C — Jamie Adams (@Jamie_AdamsIRL) July 6, 2021

Sony artists Lil Nas X and Zara Larrson have both performed in-game virtual concerts on Roblox. The concept grew in popularity as artists’ tours have been sidelined because of the pandemic.

The Roblox platform allows artists to reach fans through various activities, including virtual concerts, merchandise sales, and other integrated in-game activities.

The Sony artists aren’t the only music moguls dipping their toes into immersive advertising, with Travis Scott and Marshmellow both hosting events on Fortnite.

Roblox also announced a similar partnership with music label BMG, also focused on future collaboration and revenue-generating opportunities for artists and songwriters.

“Sony Music has been a fantastic partner and I am pleased to deepen and lengthen our relationship. They truly understand the massive opportunity that the metaverse presents for their artists, and we are committed to helping them unlock new creative and commercial opportunities on Roblox,” said Vice President and Global Head of Music at Roblox Jon Vlassopulos.