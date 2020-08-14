Lara D: the RnB prodigy singing nuance into irresistible beats

We’ve been fans of Lara D for quite some time now. From her captivating stage presence to her range, the 17-year-old Sydney local is an artist who we always knew would go far. Looks like we were right.

Ever since her debut on The Voice 2019, Lara D has been stretching the walls of RnB as far as it can go. From her debut single White Lies to her latest release #BeMe, audiences have been served a scintillating blend of raw emotion, candid lyricism, vibrant melodies, all capped off by the singer’s immaculate vocals. As an artist, Lara D is jaw-dropping.

Over the last two years, Lara D has sung herself an indisputable place in the music industry. With six singles under her belt and more to come, the Sydney artist is delivering the fierce energy that we need right now.

When Lara D took to The Voice stage last year, audiences knew they were in for something special. Although an already compelling track, the then 16-year-old’s performance of Scars To Your Beautiful brought an immensity to Alessia Cara’s lyrics. There’s no surprise that she was chosen to compete.

A year, six singles, and record deal negotiations with a major label later, the singer is still able to turn simple beats into teaming masterpieces. Her ability to capture massive and fleeting moments through just her voice is awe-inspiring, not to mention her ability to navigate deep concepts with amazing clarity.

“I see my artistry and career inspired by a combination of influences,” the singer explains. “Success to me means achieving the goals I set for myself whilst never losing passion for my art.”

View this post on Instagram MY OWN BO$$ 🧿💅🏽 📸: @_danielsaboune A post shared by Lara D (@laradmusic) on Jul 31, 2020 at 3:32am PDT

“I’m that person where ‘once you get to know me, you’ll understand!’ Or, ‘if there’s good vibes, I’ve got good vibes.’ I don’t hold back on my opinions but I am respectful and conscious of my words and actions being influential to others. In terms of style and fashion, I love extra, urban and edgy fashion.”

Each of her singles is an artwork of production and vocal diversity, allowing Lara to push her powerful voice as far as it can go. Her latest single I’m Not sees the singer adapt yet again, finding her flow among sparkling ’90s RnB melodies.

Lara D is a natural talent taking music by the horns. There’s something so captivating about every track she releases; maybe it’s her anthemic nuances or her addictive sonic? I would say there’s one very specific element that makes each track so irresistible; her formidable voice.

Check out Lara’s latest music video for I’m Not below: