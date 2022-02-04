PREMIERE: Le Pie flips the bird to the rat race on ‘Modern Day Mindfulness’

Le Pie isn’t here for the capitalist pitfalls of modern living. She’s here to party, and make some damn catchy pop-punk while she’s at it.

Le Pie is a Sydney indie pop artist with a natural gift for exploring the personal with a dreamy edge. She’s also a bit of a veteran in the Sydney gig scene, singing for various punk rock bands before dropping two singles of her own in 2015. Since then, she’s embarked on coastal tours, dropped a glistening album, and played the kit for Julia Why? and Moody Beach.

Now, she’s kicking off 2021 with a healthy injection of pop punk whimsy. It’s a welcome surprise, so let’s cut the formalities and get into it.

“I spend the week, doing the 9-5”, Sarah begins, to the tune of chugging bass, drums, and whirling electric guitar. It’s a simple lyric, but a universal one, a curtain call to the disconnected middle-class and anyone that’s been chained to the desk for an unruly amount of time. So, pretty much everyone.

“I can’t even justify why I even try?” she reasons. As the up-tempo chug races along, so does our collective desire to break free from the 9-5 chokehold. Then, comes the witty pre-chorus that pretty much puts the nail in the coffin. “I tried meditation, but I prefer self-medication”. Yup, that’s some brilliance that Avril Lavigne probably wishes she penned first.

Meanwhile, the chorus gives the artist a chance to flex those melodic muscles she’s been refining for years with some cheeky ‘woah oh’ chants. There’s no doubt the track will serve the live setlist well.

Speaking of live performances, the accompanying music video portrays a house performance of the track, detailed with balcony cigs, rebellious outfits, and crowd mayhem. With Modern Day Mindfulness, Le Pie is kicking off 2021 with an addictive new sound. We can’t wait to see what else is stored in that smoking barrel.

Modern Day Mindfulness is out now.