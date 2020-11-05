‘League of Legends’ item rework: everything you need to know about Mythic Items

League of Legends will soon undergo its biggest change ever: the item rework. New texts must be made, starting with this guide on Mythic Items.

After ten years, players had finally become familiar with each individual gear of the greater machine that is League of Legends. But Preseason 2021 is set to change all that with the item rework.

While some of the data contained in this guide is bound to change due to ongoing PBE testing, there will be an effort made for this guide to be as comprehensive and accurate as possible in order to prepare players for the incoming chaos of the item rework.

The item system has experienced changes in past seasons with gradual additions and subtractions (RIP Wriggle’s Lantern), but a full top-to-bottom change has never been implemented until now.

A criticism that could be made of the old item system is that builds became generic and that certain classes were suffering as a result (particularly AP bruisers such as Mordekaiser, Lillia, and Sylas who required inflated stats and overbearing mechanics added to their kits to compete with other champions).

This issue appears to have been addressed by the item rework. For the sake of brevity, only Mythic items will be covered in this guide. So without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Item Rework: removed Items

Adaptive Helm

Athene’s Unholy Grail

Frozen Mallet

Hextech GLP-800

Hextech Gunblade

Spellbinder

Statikk Shiv

Twin Shadows

These items have been removed either due to their unpopularity (Mallet and Shiv) or their function being replaced by new items (Gunblade).

Item Rework: what are Mythic Items?

The item rework will reclassify items into four tiers: Basic, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. In the new system, players will build a maximum of a single Mythic item that will amplify the rest of their build, consisting of Legendary items.

Based on the item descriptions released by Riot Games (which will be detailed later in this guide), a Legendary item can be completed first, depending on champion, with the Mythic item coming in second or third depending on the situation of the game.

CDR Change

When the item rework comes in, items will ship with a stat called Ability Haste (AH) which will replace Cooldown Reduction (CDR). Ability Haste will function the same as CDR by reducing ability cooldowns, but will do so in a completely different manner.

First off, CDR as it stands now scales exponentially; 10% CDR is 11% more casts, while 40% CDR is 66% more casts, and 50% CDR would be 100% more casts if possible. Ability Haste will scale linearly; 10 AH will give 10% more casts, 20 AH will give 20% more casts, and so on. For example, an ability with 10 second cooldown would reduce to five seconds with 100 AH, allowing it to be cast twice compared to having zero AH.

AH will also be uncapped, unlike CDR which is currently capped at 40% (up to 45% if Cosmic Insight is taken). AH seems to be common in the item rework, but its scaling should prevent it from emulating URF.

Healing Reduction and New Healing Stats

A major issue that the item rework looks to alleviate is the general lack of healing reduction options available versus the abundance of healing (Conqueror, Ravenous Hydra, healing items).

Currently in the PBE, healing reduction options regardless of champion class are all available at 800g:

Bramble Vest

35 Armor

Thorns: When struck by an Attack, deal 3 + 10% bonus Armor magic damage to the Attacker and apply 40% Grievous Wounds for 2 seconds if they are a champion.

Executioner’s Calling

15 Attack Damage

Rend: Dealing physical damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to champions for 2 seconds.

Oblivion Orb

30 Ability Power

Cursed: Dealing magic damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to champions for 2 seconds.

With an early healing reduction item going to be available for AP champs, there’s now the ability for them to influence all stages of a game that could have gone awry due to the poor economy of having to buy a Morellonomicon for 3000g.

Alongside new healing reduction options will come a rework of healing on items. What was once just Life Steal and effects on Death’s Dance/Hextech Gunblade has now become Life Steal, Physical Vamp, and Omnivamp.

Life Steal will work the exact same as before by applying on all basic attacks, Physical Vamp will apply to all physical damage done, and Omnivamp is effectively Death’s Dance/Hextech Gunblade healing as a stat.

Now without further ado, here are the Mythic items in the item rework (stats are taken from 10.23 PBE Cycle):

Marksman Mythics

Galeforce – Mobility – 3400 Gold

55 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

Active – Cloudburst: Dash in target direction, firing three missiles at the lowest-health enemy near your destination (prioritizing champions). Deals a total of 180-315 (lv 1-18) (+45% bonus Attack Damage) magic damage, increased against low-Health targets by up to 50% (90 second cooldown) (Maximum missile damage dealt when enemy health is 30%).

Dash in target direction, firing three missiles at the lowest-health enemy near your destination (prioritizing champions). Deals a total of 180-315 (lv 1-18) (+45% bonus Attack Damage) magic damage, increased against low-Health targets by up to 50% (90 second cooldown) (Maximum missile damage dealt when enemy health is 30%). Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 3% Move Speed.

Kraken Slayer – Anti-Tank – 3400 Gold

60 Attack Damage

25% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

Bring it Down: Every third Attack is enhanced, dealing an additional 80-120 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) true damage.

Every third Attack is enhanced, dealing an additional 80-120 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) true damage. Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 10% Attack Speed.

Immortal Shieldbow – Survive Burst – 3400 Gold

50 Attack Damage

15% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

12% Life Steal

Lifeline: When taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 250-700 (lv 1-18) shield for 3 seconds. In addition, gain 15% Life Steal for 8 seconds (90 second cooldown).

When taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 250-700 (lv 1-18) shield for 3 seconds. In addition, gain 15% Life Steal for 8 seconds (90 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 Attack Damage and 50 Health.

Tank Mythics

Sunfire Aegis – Ramping Damage – 3200 Gold

450 Health

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

15 Ability Haste

Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters). Damaging enemy Champions or Epic Monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 12% for 5 seconds (max stacks 6).

Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters). Damaging enemy Champions or Epic Monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 12% for 5 seconds (max stacks 6). Flametouch: At maximum Immolate stacks, your Attacks burn nearby enemies for your Immolate damage per second for 3 seconds.

At maximum Immolate stacks, your Attacks burn nearby enemies for your Immolate damage per second for 3 seconds. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5 Ability Haste.

Frostfire Gauntlet – Slows Enemies – 3200 Gold

350 Health

50 Armor

30 Magic Resist

15 Ability Haste

Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters).

Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters). Snowbind: Attacks create a frost field for 1.5 seconds (4 second cooldown) Enemies that move across the field are slowed by 30% (+4% per 1000 bonus Health).

Attacks create a frost field for 1.5 seconds (4 second cooldown) Enemies that move across the field are slowed by 30% (+4% per 1000 bonus Health). Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +100 health and +7.5% Size.

Berserker Suit – Initiation – 3200 Gold

350 Health

30 Armor

50 Magic Resist

15 Ability Haste

Active – Pursuit: Grants +75% Move Speed when moving toward enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted, slowing nearby enemy champion Move Speed by 75% for 2 seconds. (90 second cooldown)

Grants +75% Move Speed when moving toward enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted, slowing nearby enemy champion Move Speed by 75% for 2 seconds. (90 second cooldown) Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters).

Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist.

AD Assassin Mythics

Duskblade of Draktharr – Multi-Kill – 3200 Gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

Nightstalker: Attacking an enemy champion deals 50-150 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) additional physical damage and slows them by 99% for 0.25 seconds (15 second cooldown). When a champion you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, reset this cooldown and gain invisibility for 1.5 seconds.

Attacking an enemy champion deals 50-150 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) additional physical damage and slows them by 99% for 0.25 seconds (15 second cooldown). When a champion you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, reset this cooldown and gain invisibility for 1.5 seconds. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 Ability Haste.

Eclipse – Duelling – 3200 Gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

10% Omnivamp

Ever Rising Moon: Hitting a champion with 2 separate Attacks or Abilities within 1.5 seconds deals bonus physical damage equal to 8% of their maximum Health and grants you 30% Move Speed and a 150 (+40% bonus Attack Damage) shield (100 (+30% bonus Attack Damage) for ranged champions) for 2 seconds. (6 second cooldown, 12 seconds for ranged champions)

Hitting a champion with 2 separate Attacks or Abilities within 1.5 seconds deals bonus physical damage equal to 8% of their maximum Health and grants you 30% Move Speed and a 150 (+40% bonus Attack Damage) shield (100 (+30% bonus Attack Damage) for ranged champions) for 2 seconds. (6 second cooldown, 12 seconds for ranged champions) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 4% Armor Penetration.

Prowler’s Claw – Assassination – 3200 Gold

55 Attack Damage

21 Lethality

10 Ability Haste

Active – Sandswipe: Dash through target enemy, dealing 100-200 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) physical damage. For the next 3 seconds, you deal 15% increased damage to the target. (60 second cooldown)

Dash through target enemy, dealing 100-200 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) physical damage. For the next 3 seconds, you deal 15% increased damage to the target. (60 second cooldown) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 Lethality.

AP Mythics (Mana)

Liandry’s Anguish – Anti-Tank – 3400 Gold

80 Ability Power

600 Mana

20 Ability Haste

Torment: Dealing damage with Abilities causes enemies to burn for 15 (+2.5% Ability Power) (+1% target’s maximum health) magic damage over 4 seconds. Gain 5% Magic Penetration per second against burning targets (up to 25%).

Dealing damage with Abilities causes enemies to burn for 15 (+2.5% Ability Power) (+1% target’s maximum health) magic damage over 4 seconds. Gain 5% Magic Penetration per second against burning targets (up to 25%). Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 Ability Haste.

Luden’s Tempest – Burst Damage – 3400 Gold

80 Ability Power

600 Mana

10 Ability Haste

10 Magic Penetration

Echo: Damaging Abilities deals an additional 100 (+15% Ability Power) magic damage to the target and 3 nearby enemies and grant you 30% Move Speed for 3 seconds (10 second cooldown).

Damaging Abilities deals an additional 100 (+15% Ability Power) magic damage to the target and 3 nearby enemies and grant you 30% Move Speed for 3 seconds (10 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Magic Penetration.

Everfrost – Slows Enemies – 3400 Gold

80 Ability Power

200 Health

600 Mana

10 Ability Haste

Active – Glaciate: Deal 100 (+30% Ability Power) damage in a cone, slowing enemies by 65% for 1.5 seconds. Enemies at the center of the cone are Rooted instead (20 second cooldown).

Deal 100 (+30% Ability Power) damage in a cone, slowing enemies by 65% for 1.5 seconds. Enemies at the center of the cone are Rooted instead (20 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 15 Ability Power.

AP Mythics (Non-Mana)

Hextech Rocketbelt – Mobility – 3200 Gold

80 Ability Power

250 Health

15 Ability Haste

Active – Supersonic: Dash in target direction, unleashing an arc of magic missiles that deal 200-300 (lv 1-18) (+15% Ability Power) magic damage. Then, gain 75% Move Speed toward champions for 2 seconds (40 second cooldown).

Dash in target direction, unleashing an arc of magic missiles that deal 200-300 (lv 1-18) (+15% Ability Power) magic damage. Then, gain 75% Move Speed toward champions for 2 seconds (40 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Magic Penetration.

Axamuk’s Folly – Magic Vamp – 3200 Gold

80 Ability Power

15 Ability Haste

150 Health

10% Omnivamp

Corruption: For each second in champion combat, deal 3% bonus damage (max 15%). While this effect is maxed, convert 100% of the bonus damage into true damage.

For each second in champion combat, deal 3% bonus damage (max 15%). While this effect is maxed, convert 100% of the bonus damage into true damage. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5% Magic Penetration.

Night Harvester – Teamfight Multi-Kill – 3200 Gold

80 Ability Power

250 Health

15 Ability Haste

Soulrend: Damaging an enemy champion deals 125-200 (lv1-18) (+15% Ability Power) magic damage and grants you 25% Move Speed for 1.5 seconds (60 second cooldown per champion).

Damaging an enemy champion deals 125-200 (lv1-18) (+15% Ability Power) magic damage and grants you 25% Move Speed for 1.5 seconds (60 second cooldown per champion). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste.

AD Fighter Mythics

Trinity Force – Burst Damage – 3333 Gold

35 Attack Damage

35% Attack Speed

200 Health

10 Ability Haste

Swift Strikes: Attacks grant you 25 Move Speed for 3 seconds. If the target is a champion, increase your base Attack Damage by 6% for 3 seconds, stacking up to 5 times (Max increase 30% base Attack Damage).

Attacks grant you 25 Move Speed for 3 seconds. If the target is a champion, increase your base Attack Damage by 6% for 3 seconds, stacking up to 5 times (Max increase 30% base Attack Damage). Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional 200% base Attack Damage physical damage (1.5 second cooldown).

After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional 200% base Attack Damage physical damage (1.5 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 10% Attack Speed.

Goredrinker – Duelling – 3300 Gold

45 Attack Damage

400 Health

20 Ability Haste

150% Base Health Regeneration

Active – Thirsting Slash: Deal 110% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. Restore 20% total Attack Damage + 12% missing Health for each champion hit (15 second cooldown, reduced by Ability Haste).

Deal 110% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. Restore 20% total Attack Damage + 12% missing Health for each champion hit (15 second cooldown, reduced by Ability Haste). Spite: Gain 1% increased Attack Damage for every 5% of your missing Health (max 15% Attack Damage at 75% missing Health).

Gain 1% increased Attack Damage for every 5% of your missing Health (max 15% Attack Damage at 75% missing Health). Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 Ability Haste.

Stridebreaker – Slows Enemies – 3300 Gold

50 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

300 Health

10 Ability Haste

Active – Swift Slash: Lunge a short distance and deal 110% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies, slowing them by 60%, decaying over 2 seconds (20 second cooldown).

Lunge a short distance and deal 110% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies, slowing them by 60%, decaying over 2 seconds (20 second cooldown). Heroic Gait: Dealing physical damage grants you 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds, increased to 60 on unit kills.

Dealing physical damage grants you 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds, increased to 60 on unit kills. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 3% Move Speed.

Divine Sunderer – Anti-Tank – 3300 Gold

40 Attack Damage

400 Health

20 Ability Haste

Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack an additional 8% target max health physical damage (1.5 second cooldown). If the target is a champion, restore (60% if melee/40% if ranged) of the enhanced damage.

After using an Ability, your next Attack an additional 8% target max health physical damage (1.5 second cooldown). If the target is a champion, restore (60% if melee/40% if ranged) of the enhanced damage. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5% Armor Penetration.

Enchanter Mythics

Shurelya’s Battlesong – Team Mobility – 2700 Gold

350 Health

20 Ability Haste

5% Move Speed

50% Base Mana Regen

Active – Inspire: Grants you and nearby allies 40% decaying Move Speed for 4 seconds and 60-100 (lv 1-18) bonus magic damage on the next 3 Attacks or Ability hits against champions (90 second cooldown).

Grants you and nearby allies 40% decaying Move Speed for 4 seconds and 60-100 (lv 1-18) bonus magic damage on the next 3 Attacks or Ability hits against champions (90 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +2.5% Move Speed.

Locket of the Iron Solari – Survive Burst – 2700 Gold

200 Health

20 Ability Haste

30 Magic Resist

30 Armor

Active – Devotion: Grant nearby allies a 250-420 (ally lv 1-18) shield, decaying over 2.5 seconds. (90 second cooldown)

Grant nearby allies a 250-420 (ally lv 1-18) shield, decaying over 2.5 seconds. (90 second cooldown) Consecrate: Grant nearby allied champions +5 Armor and Magic Resist.

Grant nearby allied champions +5 Armor and Magic Resist. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items a 2 Armor/Magic Resist increase to Consecrate.

Moonstone Renewer – Healing Over Time – 2700 Gold

40 Ability Power

200 Health

20 Ability Haste

100% Base Mana Regen

Starlit Grace: When affecting champions with Attacks or Abilities in combat, restore 30-60 (lv 1-18) Health to the most wounded ally (2 second cooldown). Each second spent in combat with champions increases this healing effect by 37.5% (max 150%).

When affecting champions with Attacks or Abilities in combat, restore 30-60 (lv 1-18) Health to the most wounded ally (2 second cooldown). Each second spent in combat with champions increases this healing effect by 37.5% (max 150%). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste.

Item Rework: Predictions

While it will be very difficult to predict which champs and items will rise to S-tier, there’s a general sense that tanks will feel hard done by the item rework. All carry classes have received anti-tank Mythic items of substantial power, with marksmen even receiving an item which mimic’s Vayne’s W (which should further discourage one of League’s older champs).

Enchanters can also feel a little marginalised; while their Mythic items certainly have use and value, most champs in this role are played as support and thus receive a lesser income. Outside of exceptions (such as Karma and Lulu who have been nerfed recently), these champs will take their time in getting a Mythic item compared to other classes.

If there is a class which may have won the item rework lottery, AD assassins would be it. While they can be currently effective in the right hands, they are all too often stifled by the ease of Armor itemisation (Seeker’s, Tabis, Stopwatch, etc.). AD assassin Mythics look to bypass this issue with considerable Armor Penetration in Eclipse and Prowler’s Claw.

When the item rework drops this coming Preseason, League of Legends will be changed forever. There will be synergies that will be greatly unbalanced and those that will be underpowered. It appears that the first thing Riot will have to balance in preparation for the new season and pro play will be the items, leaving champ balance on the backburner.

With the newest four champs (Seraphine, Samira, Yone, and Lillia) having not yet received major balance changes, expect them to have a major impact on the League of Legends meta for a sustained period due to Riot focusing on items.