Elden Ring: How to beat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon (melee strategy)

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, is the second major boss (Shardbearer) most players will encounter in Elden Ring. We’ve created this guide to show players how to beat Rennala with a melee build.

Elden Ring is the kind of game that gives players a great deal of freedom. That said, to complete the game, players will eventually have to figure out how to beat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. And that, friends, is no easy task.

While not as savagely aggressive as either Margit, the Fell Omen or fellow Shardbearer Godrick the Grafted, Rennala is still a tricky proposition. She is the first Elden Ring puzzle boss and is probably most similar in gameplay mechanics to Fool’s Idol from Demon’s Souls.

Thankfully, players aren’t required to search for a pesky NPC outside the boss arena to beat her eventually. They will, however, have to complete a task equally as tiresome.

To get to Rennala and claim her shard of the Elden Ring, players must first gain access to the Academy of Raya Lucaria. And while this is a guide on how to beat Rennala, not how to get to her, I recommend players search the lake to the east of the entrance. When you notice the dragon, you’re getting warm.

Preparation and general Elden Ring strategy

There are many different ways to play Elden Ring, and players can find success with almost any of them. For this how-to beat Rennala guide, I will be focusing on a simple melee build that prioritises survivability and dealing substantial damage.

In the accompanying video, my character was level 50 – with 29 Vigor, 30 Strength and 20 Endurance being their primary stats. Players will undoubtedly beat Rennala at a lower level (I got sidetracked exploring), but if you are struggling, keep this in mind. Elden Ring is much easier if you level up regularly and wisely.

For this particular battle, which features a lot of magic attacks coming at you from all directions, I found equipping light armour with Magic Resistance beneficial. There are few physical threats, so your heavy armour will be more of a hindrance than an advantage.

I wore the Lazuli Robe, Sorcerer Leggings and no helmet. The most important thing is that your Equip Load is light – enabling you to roll much faster. This should help players avoid being hit by Rennala and her minions’ magic projectiles.

Finally, I used the Lordsworn Greatsword held in 2-handed mode to maximise damage output. I also had an Ashes of War equipped that made my weapon Heavy to take advantage of all that Strength I had invested in.

How to beat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

If you don’t want to get hit, rolling is an integral part of combat in Elden Ring. The thing is, Rennala and her students make that hard with all their magic. When rolling in Elden Ring, you get I-frames (meaning for a few frames, you are unable to be hit by attacks). Take advantage of this by rolling often.

Also important, particularly for this boss fight, is your environment. Rennala’s arena consists of an open centre and a system of halls that circle it. Stick to the outer hallways when not trying to accomplish a specific goal; the walls will shield you from many of your enemies’ spells.

Speaking of which, let’s get to the finer details when it comes to beating Rennala. The first phase of the fight involves targeting golden glowing students to break Rennala’s magical shield. Essentially, find and kill the three golden students in the arena, and the magical lady with a big hat will plummet to the ground.

Once on the ground, you should rush to Rennala and hit her with everything you’ve got. Once she starts to glow, run away to avoid an AOE blast. Depending on your damage output, you will likely need to repeat this 2 to 4 times (she quickly returns to her invulnerable bubble).

However, Elden Ring loves a second boss phase, so if you are going to beat Rennala, you will need to ready yourself for more battle.

The second phase

Ideally, you will get comfortable with the first phase of the fight and not take much damage because Rennala’s second phase is the more tricky of the two. This is a head-on battle with a powerful caster, and she will employ a diverse range of attacks.

Work on dodging her projectile attacks (roll to the side) as they can do severe damage. Timing your rolls is essential, but also try and close the gap between her attacks as this is your best chance to damage her.

Run at her and launch a jumping attack, then retreat. If you stick around too long, she will hit you with an AOE blast that will knock you on your ass, exposing you to further pain.

Rennala will also summon some common Elden Ring enemies (giants, skeletons, wolves) to aid her throughout the battle. Try and avoid them as they will disappear on their own. Try to dodge the summons with rolls and close in on Rennala to chip away at her health.

This is pretty much all the advice I’ve got regarding beating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. I hope it’s been helpful, and be sure to check out our demonstration video if you are still struggling.

Watching other Elden Ring players is essential in growing as a player and can make a world of difference in executing a plan successfully. So good luck, fellow Tarnished, and I hope to see you thriving in The Lands Between!