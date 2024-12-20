Introducing Lee Trent’s curated playlist, and inspirations behind his latest single ‘Moonbeams’ 

Following his recent single release, Lee Trent shares what he’s listening to at the moment and the inspirations behind his tracks

Do you ever wonder what actually makes musical genuity tick? Lee Trent pulls back the curtain to share exactly what’s been sparking his inspiration lately.

Fresh off the release of his single Moonbeans Lee has put together a special playlist, offering insight into the sounds that shape his songwriting.

Known for blending diverse influences, Lee takes us on a musical journey from the smooth melodies of Lydia Luce to the raw energy of The Weird Sisters, revealing the eclectic mix that drives his art.

With a nod to everything from the atmospheric vibes of Radiohead to the introspective soundscapes of The Flaming Lips, this playlist is a reflection of Lee’s evolving sound—one that mixes genres and emotions with ease.

In Lee’s own words, the artists here have played a key role in shaping his recent tracks.

“I always feel like everyone can be a teacher/influencer in some way or form. I always feel inspired to create after leaving from a mesmerizing performance, especially from fellow Nashville artists. These are also the creatives I was listening to at the time I started the writing process for “Moonbeams” with my friend, Layne Robertson.”

Whether it’s the lush, jazzy elements of Spirit Ritual or the heartfelt storytelling of She Returns From War, these songs speak to the diverse range of influences that fuel Lee’s unique creative voice.

So, sit back, press play, and get a behind-the-scenes look at what’s inspiring one of Nashville’s brightest musical talents today.

Lydia Luce

I’ve always admired Lydia Luce for her superb melodic and calming sounds, but not only is she a very talented singer/songwriter, but she is an amazing violinist as well. It is always a delightful presence when she is in the room. Lydia is also the founder of a very fascinating string group; Lockeland Strings – go check them out!

The Weird Sisters

The Weird Sisters are truly some of the most genuine, and hard-working people who take risks when creating new sounds for their music. They have something you don’t see as often with many artists in today’s music world, exploring diverse sounds – sometimes, it’s Rock with a punch to the face, and sometimes, it could be a cross between analogue and digital soundscapes.

Spirit Ritual

The lush and colourful blends that my friends in Spirit Ritual bring to the universe are very unique in so many ways to say the least. The artful play with words and the present energy really stand out like no other. They are also very fun people to collaborate with (Check out our collaboration together on “2.25” with me on drums). Jef’s precise production and songwriting with the Jazzy elements delivered from Ian’s keyboard work brings such a tasteful formula.

John Mailander’s Forecast

My great friend, producer, and fellow performer, John Mailander is one of the biggest inspirations I have. With the combinations of Bluegrass, Folk, Jazz Fusion, and Avant-Garde, there are so many influences that you can hear when his VERY tight band plays, and it makes you want to just go home and practice/write. John is also the sweetest human you could ever meet.

She Returns From War

Hunter Park, aka She Returns From War is one of the kindest and authentic creatives I have ever listened to. You can instantly hear her raw, honest storytelling and self-expression in her songs when listening to her. Hunter’s chordal arrangements on the guitar along with her lyrics are very touching, and that is something that really motivates me to write more and show my true feelings. Her voice and signature sound truly stands out like no other. She’s simply one of the most kind and funniest friends anyone could be lucky enough to have.

PLAYLIST FOR “MOONBEAMS”

How Does It Make You Feel? – Air

The spacey and dreamy-like soundscape is something I feel that I subconsciously had in the back of my mind during the process of recording my new song. They are also another band I’ve looked up to for so many years.

Hold On – Graeme Revell

I first heard this one in the movie Slackers. I’ve always loved it for its descending chord progression and atmospheric sounds. The keys that Layne laid down on “Moonbeams” really makes me think of the silky synth for “Hold On.”

Ease Yourself and Glide – Parsley Sound

The chorus and the verses in this song feel so free no matter who you are, and that’s really one of the feelings behind my newer releases.

Calling All Angels – Train

This song (particularly the chorus section) is a part that heavily inspired the ideas for the bridge on “Moonbeams.” I’ve been listening to Train since I was a kid, and the lyrics in this particular song really do express the feeling of holding on and standing together.

Blow Away – Grateful Dead

Another song with very powerful emotions. It’s definitely one that sets a reminder, stating everything will be okay, and harm never stays – “Give it just a minute, and it’ll blow away.”

Either Way – Wilco

This is one I think many people could relate to as far as sticking together goes (which is one of the carrying qualities of “Moonbeams”), and everything will remain with no harm. The strings and the melodies also make the song itself sound so huge.

Do You Realize?? – The Flaming Lips

A lot of people might say that this is one of the most “commercial-like” songs that The Flaming Lips has ever put out, but I truly think it is one of the most beautiful, heart-touching songs I’ve ever heard. Some of my material can definitely relate to songs like this one.

Lay Lady Lay – Bob Dylan:

There is no doubt that the chromatic descending progression in “Lay Lady Lay” is a direct influence to the chromatic descending progression to my latest release. The steel is a carrying element that also fills in so much space, just like the steel in “Moonbeams.”

Let Down – Radiohead:

I’ve been listening to Radiohead since middle school. At one point, I was learning several of their songs – Radiohead is easily one of my biggest influences. There’s no question about it – their haunting and atmospheric sounds are easily included in my latest songs.

Space and Time – The Verve:

I’ve ALWAYS loved songs that refer to outer space and experiencing something loving with close ones. Their album, Urban Hymns is one of the albums that got me through hard times as well. Also, Richard Ashcroft is without a doubt one of my favorite singer/songwriters. This is one of the most spacious and atmospheric songs I’ve ever heard.