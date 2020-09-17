Clocked

‘Left 4 Dead 2’ makes its last stand with a new official update

TN

by Thomas Noss

Left 4 Dead 2 The Last Stand Update
TN

by Thomas Noss

Over a decade after its release, Valve’s Left 4 Dead 2 is getting a huge official update packed with new community-made content.

One thing it’s easy to congratulate Valve on is its willingness to embrace the contributions made by its games’ communities, and the developer-publisher has been richly rewarded for opening its arms to the inclusion of fan-made content in its various popular IPs. Left 4 Dead 2 will be the latest to receive some of that love in the form of a community made, Valve endorsed update called The Last Stand.

This free update promises a heap of new content, including a campaign, maps, weapons, character animations, achievements, new and previously unused voice lines, hundreds of bug fixes, and a whole lot more.

Left 4 Dead 2 Last Stand Update

Here’s the full list of added content included in The Last Stand, courtesy of its developers:

  • The Last Stand campaign
  • 30 brand new achievements
  • 26 new survival maps
  • 4 new scavenge maps
  • 2 brand new melee weapons
  • Left 4 Dead 1 infected
  • New and previously unused voice lines for survivors
  • New character animations
  • Reworked gun models and animations
  • PvP enhancements and balance changes
  • Official implementation of Counter Strike Source weapons
  • Brand new mutations Rocketdude and Tank Run
  • Improved UI options
  • Hundreds of bug and exploit fixes

The development team has invited the broader community to contact them on Discord, so feel free to head over and drop them a line.

The Last Stand is scheduled to drop on September 24th, so go and gather up some friends and dive back into this old multiplayer favourite for one last hurrah.

Related