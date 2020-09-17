‘Left 4 Dead 2’ makes its last stand with a new official update

Over a decade after its release, Valve’s Left 4 Dead 2 is getting a huge official update packed with new community-made content.

One thing it’s easy to congratulate Valve on is its willingness to embrace the contributions made by its games’ communities, and the developer-publisher has been richly rewarded for opening its arms to the inclusion of fan-made content in its various popular IPs. Left 4 Dead 2 will be the latest to receive some of that love in the form of a community made, Valve endorsed update called The Last Stand.

This free update promises a heap of new content, including a campaign, maps, weapons, character animations, achievements, new and previously unused voice lines, hundreds of bug fixes, and a whole lot more.

Here’s the full list of added content included in The Last Stand, courtesy of its developers:

The Last Stand campaign

30 brand new achievements

26 new survival maps

4 new scavenge maps

2 brand new melee weapons

Left 4 Dead 1 infected

New and previously unused voice lines for survivors

New character animations

Reworked gun models and animations

PvP enhancements and balance changes

Official implementation of Counter Strike Source weapons

Brand new mutations Rocketdude and Tank Run

Improved UI options

Hundreds of bug and exploit fixes

The development team has invited the broader community to contact them on Discord, so feel free to head over and drop them a line.

The Last Stand is scheduled to drop on September 24th, so go and gather up some friends and dive back into this old multiplayer favourite for one last hurrah.