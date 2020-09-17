‘Left 4 Dead 2’ makes its last stand with a new official update

Over a decade after its release, Valve’s Left 4 Dead 2 is getting a huge official update packed with new community-made content.
One thing it’s easy to congratulate Valve on is its willingness to embrace the contributions made by its games’ communities, and the developer-publisher has been richly rewarded for opening its arms to the inclusion of fan-made content in its various popular IPs. Left 4 Dead 2 will be the latest to receive some of that love in the form of a community made, Valve endorsed update called The Last Stand.
This free update promises a heap of new content, including a campaign, maps, weapons, character animations, achievements, new and previously unused voice lines, hundreds of bug fixes, and a whole lot more.
Here’s the full list of added content included in The Last Stand, courtesy of its developers:
- The Last Stand campaign
- 30 brand new achievements
- 26 new survival maps
- 4 new scavenge maps
- 2 brand new melee weapons
- Left 4 Dead 1 infected
- New and previously unused voice lines for survivors
- New character animations
- Reworked gun models and animations
- PvP enhancements and balance changes
- Official implementation of Counter Strike Source weapons
- Brand new mutations Rocketdude and Tank Run
- Improved UI options
- Hundreds of bug and exploit fixes
The development team has invited the broader community to contact them on Discord, so feel free to head over and drop them a line.
The Last Stand is scheduled to drop on September 24th, so go and gather up some friends and dive back into this old multiplayer favourite for one last hurrah.