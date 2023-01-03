Lenny Kravitz pays tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, Fred White, dead at 67

Fred White, drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at 67. Lenny Kravitz is among the stars paying tribute: “A true king.”

Fred White was announced dead on Sunday (January 1) by his older brother and fellow band member, Verdine White via Instagram. At present, the 67-year-old musician’s cause of death remains undisclosed.

“Dearest Family Friends and Fans…..Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White,” wrote Verdine. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!”

Born in Chicago in 1955, White was an early member of Earth, Wind & Fire; the Grammy-winning American band whose music comprised genres of R&B, soul, funk, pop, jazz and more. Throughout his lengthy musical career, the drummer also collaborated with legendary acts by the likes of Diana Ross.

In his heartfelt Instagram tribute, Verdine described Fred White as a “child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old!” He continued, “He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!”

Since the news of his passing came to light, tributes have poured in for Fred White by fans and stars alike, including one by singer-songwriter, Lenny Kravitz: “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family,” he commented beneath Verdine’s tribute post. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

Grammy-nominated artist, Austin Brown added, “Sending so much love to your family.” See some of the tributes paid to Fred White below.

RIP to my dear friend Fred White, a member of one of my all-time favorite musical groups Earth, Wind & Fire! My thoughts and prayers go out to his Earth, Wind & Fire bandmates and his entire family. 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 2, 2023

Rest in peace, Fred White,

member of Earth, Wind & Fire’s hit making original 9 and brother of founders Maurice and Verdine White.pic.twitter.com/f1GLJK1SMc — Daryl Huggins (@GeniusHugs) January 2, 2023