Fall Out Boy are sending fans into a frenzy with new cryptic clue

Fall Out Boy have us sitting on the edge of our seats as they release cryptic clue for album number eight by sending fans letters via email.

Continuing with their cryptic return, Fall Out Boy are keeping their fans in a state of frenzy with various hints over the past few months, such as a newspaper ad that was spotted in the Chicago Tribune, sending their fans emails of a pink postcard titled Pink Seashell Beach, containing the message “I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head.

The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…’”, which was followed up by the launch of a website titled Sending My Love From A Pink Seashell Beach.

The website contained an animated video, which you can also view on their Youtube channel, which is titled A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration.

The band have now continued the teasing of album number eight by sending their fans a cryptic letter. The letter was sent via email titled A Homeboy’s Life, with the text including ambiguous paragraphs where the band stated: “We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you. Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”

Amidst all of the mystery that is shrouding the fan base, in September of 2022 guitarist Joe Trohman revealed that the band have been working on new “guitar-based material”, which has now been put on the back-burner. Trohman stated: “We did start that way, as a guitar-based rock band, and it’d be cool to go back to those roots. We’d have to find a way to do it that doesn’t sound like Fall Out Boy from 2005. It might be cool for somebody else to do that, but it wouldn’t be cool for us to do it.”

So, the unfortunate news is that by the sound of things, Fall Out Boy won’t be returning to their punk rock roots any time soon, however, what we do know is that there is new material on the horizon, but for now all we have to feast on is the cryptic clues to piece together the bands next move.