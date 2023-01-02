Moby sets the tone in 2023 with a new album ‘Ambient 23’

Known as one of the most important and trailblazing figures in electronic music in the 90s’ Moby has dropped the new mood for 2023, and we are here for it.

Moby has long held an emotive and mesmerising quality to his music, and his latest release built on the premise of mindfulness, and inner peace is inspiringly setting a new tone for 2023.

Taking to social media yesterday, Moby shared an insight into the album:“ambient 23: 2 and 1/2 hours of analog ambient music. Made to help anxiety(my own, and hopefully yours, too). For 2023 may we all be less anxious(and may we all stop looking for validation from a culture we don’t respect…).”

And it appears Moby has done just that, and delivered a perfect musical accompaniment to 2023. Inspired by fellow musicians Martyn Ware, Brian Eno, Jean-Michel Jarre, and Will Sergeant, he has come good on his promise made late last year, and dropped what he feels is the perfect ambience to live, work, play or rest to.

Listen to Moby’s ‘Ambient 23‘ a healing soundscape that goes hand in hand with inner peace wherever you are, and whatever it is that you are doing.