Gangsta Boo, rapper and Three 6 Mafia member, dies aged 43

Trailblazing rapper and former Three 6 Mafia member, Gangsta Boo, has died at 43. Missy Elliott and DJ Paul are among stars paying tribute.

Gangsta Boo, born by the name Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead at her Memphis home on Sunday (January 1). While her cause of death is rumoured to be drug-related, no official cause has been confirmed thus far. News of her passing came to light via Instagram yesterday, when her bandmate, DJ Paul, posted an image of the rapper as a tribute.

Beneath the post, a flurry of heartfelt comments by stars and fans alike were left in honour of Gangsta Boo: “Man we was jus together 3 weeks ago. Rest well quenn,” wrote American rapper, Lil Jon. “Long Live The Queen,” added artist, Duke Deuce. Meanwhile, on Twitter, hip hop icon Missy Elliott shared, “Rest Peacefully @GangstaBooQOM.”

During her teenage years, Gangsta Boo emerged on the music scene as a member of Memphis-hailing hip hop group, Three 6 Mafia. In the early 2000s, she departed from the group and launched a number of solo LPs and mixtapes. She is also known for her collaborations with renowned acts by the likes of Eminem, OutKast, The Game and Gucci Mane.

In an official statement regarding her death, Gangsta Boo’s mother, Veronica Mitchell, stated the following: “The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”

Dubbed “the Queen of Memphis” by many adoring fans, friends and stars, Gangsta Boo’s legacy will live on through the acclaimed work she’s left behind, including her contribution to Three 6 Mafia’s cult-favoured 1995 debut LP, Mystic Stylez, as well as her solo hits by the likes of Where Dem Dollas At, released in 1998.

See some of the heartwarming tributes made in honour of Gangsta Boo below.

Long live my home girl Gangsta Boo 🖤🤞🏾 Queen of the M 👑 ! — TyDolla$ign (@tydollasign) January 1, 2023