Charli XCX has curated a 3 hour NYE playlist of pop perfection

Still trying to compile the perfect playlist for NYE? Charli XCX has curated over 3 hours of pop perfection to see you through to 2023.

Charli XCX, Rita Ora, N-Dubz, Celine Dion and Lewis Capaldi have teamed up with Spotify in a freshly launched NYE Hub, to create a special takeover to bring you hours of personally selected sweet NYE bangers.

Ring in the New Year with a little help from Charli XCX’s pure pop selection of Black Eye Peas I gotta feeling, to Madonna’s Hung up, or Lewis Capaldi’s cheesy classic choices of Aqua, and Hanson to party your way to 2023.

Wether you want to dance or swoon your way into the New Year, chances are Spotifys Artists takeovers will set the right mood, and if you are after something a little more ‘you’ well, you can pretty much trust that Spotifys crazy always spot on algorithm will hit the mark.

Check out the full Takeover lineup here.

Happy New Year!