Watch Tones And I cover ‘Dog Days Are Over’ for NYE

Tones And I wrapped up ABC’s annual NYE event, with a stellar pre-fireworks performance of Dog Days Are Over. Check it out.

ABC’s ‘NYE 2022’ programme boasted a talented crop of musical guests, including Ball Park Music, Courtney Act, Tasman Keith, and of course, Aussie pop sensation Tones And I.

After performing a number of her own hits, Tones And I brought the musical segment of the evening to a close with a striking rendition of Florence + The Machine’s 2009 single, Dog Days Are Over.

Sporting a sparkling silver suit, Tones and I dazzled the crowd with her powerhouse vocals, whilst a supporting choir chanted melodiously behind her.

After the Dance Monkey hitmaker concluded her performance, the NYE fireworks erupted, illuminating the Sydney sky with a spectacular light show. Check out Tones and I’s performance via YouTube below.

Taking to Instagram the next day, Tones and I posted some highlights from the epic NYE celebration, along with the following caption: “Happy new year my angels! Thank you for all your support and love this year. The media can suck a bag of balls but you guys make everything worth it! I love you.”

To review some more of the evening’s legendary performances, head on over to ABC iview.